How NESG impacts on Nigerian economy – Chairman

After two days of discussions and interactions between private and

public sector players on economic development issues, the Nigerian

Economic Summit Group (NESG) said its impact can be felt through its

contributions to government policies in the last 24 years of its

existence.

Chairman of the NESG, Asue Ighodalo, told reporters at the end of the

24th Nigeria Economic Summit tagged NES24 in Abuja and themed “Poverty

to Prosperity: Making Governance & Institutions Work,’ that the

economic think-tank made useful recommendations that helped shape,

influence investor friendly economic policies.

“Also, we mobilised the private sector to work with government as

partners on economic development. We could not have come out of

economic recession if we did not have the policies that government

implemented with the support of the NESG,” he said.

“The summit was not all about recommendations to government on what to

do, but also demonstration of commitment by the private sector on what

they would do to contribute to the growth of the project called

Nigeria.”

Ighodalo said the summit, which began in February 1993 to promote

private sector dialogue with government on issues on the economy, has

over the years contributed significantly to successive government’s

policies, whether under military or civilian administration.

He urged Nigerians to continue to work together to support efforts to

move the country rapidly from the third world to first world status in

the near future.

The Co-Chair (Private Sector Technical sub-committee) of the summit,

Nana Udeh, who presented a review of activities during the summit,

said out of a total six plenary sessions, five dealt with the

sub-themes, namely corruption and rule of law; effective public

institutions; sustainable economic opportunities; citizens’ rights and

participation and human development.

Other sessions on the sub-themes were on infrastructure, investments,

production, youth and education, business and growth as well as talent

economy as well as sports.

Highlights of some of the recommendations during this year’s summit,

Mr Udeh said, included the need for the federal government to

implement an e-learning programme at elementary learning levels in the

country.

Besides, he said, the summit also commended the work of the Head of

Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) and its partnership with the

private sector in delivering a reformed public service.

He said participants in the summit urged government to deepen and

expand the intervention of HCSF for the country to have an

entrepreneurial public management delivery system.