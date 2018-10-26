How NESG impacts on Nigerian economy – Chairman

After two days of discussions and interactions between private and
public sector players on economic development issues, the Nigerian
Economic Summit Group (NESG) said its impact can be felt through its
contributions to government policies in the last 24 years of its
existence.
Chairman of the NESG, Asue Ighodalo, told reporters at the end of the
24th Nigeria Economic Summit tagged NES24 in Abuja and themed “Poverty
to Prosperity: Making Governance & Institutions Work,’ that the
economic think-tank made useful recommendations that helped shape,
influence investor friendly economic policies.
“Also, we mobilised the private sector to work with government as
partners on economic development. We could not have come out of
economic recession if we did not have the policies that government
implemented with the support of the NESG,” he said.
“The summit was not all about recommendations to government on what to
do, but also demonstration of commitment by the private sector on what
they would do to contribute to the growth of the project called
Nigeria.”
Ighodalo said the summit, which began in February 1993 to promote
private sector dialogue with government on issues on the economy, has
over the years contributed significantly to successive government’s
policies, whether under military or civilian administration.
He urged Nigerians to continue to work together to support efforts to
move the country rapidly from the third world to first world status in
the near future.
The Co-Chair (Private Sector Technical sub-committee) of the summit,
Nana Udeh, who presented a review of activities during the summit,
said out of a total six plenary sessions, five dealt with the
sub-themes, namely corruption and rule of law; effective public
institutions; sustainable economic opportunities; citizens’ rights and
participation and human development.
Other sessions on the sub-themes were on infrastructure, investments,
production, youth and education, business and growth as well as talent
economy as well as sports.
Highlights of some of the recommendations during this year’s summit,
Mr Udeh said, included the need for the federal government to
implement an e-learning programme at elementary learning levels in the
country.
Besides, he said, the summit also commended the work of the Head of
Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) and its partnership with the
private sector in delivering a reformed public service.
He said participants in the summit urged government to deepen and
expand the intervention of HCSF for the country to have an
entrepreneurial public management delivery system.
