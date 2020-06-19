How Nigeria loses billions to lottery fraud

Lotteries are not only connected to the promotion and sponsorship of sporting activities in a nation, but are also run for or by governments to support public programmes such as infrastructure development, public safety, public health, and education.

Many African countries have carved a niche for themselves in lottery management by generating billions from it. Unfortunately, the case cannot be exactly said of Nigeria even with its large participatory base.



A shocking research carried out by Joystick Dakar, a lottery company with branches in four African countries, presented the revenue generation capacity of its host nations which Nigeria is included as follows; Senegal with 12 million population generates CFA200 billion which is

equivalent of N125 billion annually, Ivory Coast with 25 million population generates CFA500 billion translates to N312 billion annually while Burkina-Faso with 20 million population generates CFA900 billion which is an equivalent of N562 billion annually, but as for Nigeria a sports-loving country with a population of approximately 200 million, makes only N2 billion annually due to bribery and corruption, gross leakages as well as misappropriation of funds by the regulatory authorities.

Research has revealed that as far back as 2012, the European Lotteries (EL) members spent in total 2.5 billion Euros to good causes on sport, in the EU more than 2 billion. This volume can be compared with the total funding of the EU programme for the Competitiveness of Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized. This and many others are the reason behind the robust sporting infrastructure as well as amazing and competitive leagues they have over there in Europe.

If Africa and Nigeria in particular can judiciously channel the proceeds from lottery, it won’t only provide for appreciable sporting infrastructure, but attract sport investors to our leagues just as it is in Europe.

Sadly, Nigeria’s Lottery Commission has been allegedly embroiled in countless cases of financial misappropriation and corruption.

The director-general of the Commission, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, has been fingered in alleged multi-billion naira lottery regulatory fraud. This has not only negated the Commission’s responsibilities as illustrated in its core values that states “to be a trusted regulator of lotteries for Good causes in National Development,” but has also drawn our sporting activities to the gutters.



Lately, certain documents sighted even on certain media platforms which indicated that the DG was grilled by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) over alleged multiple monumental fraudulent activities has shown that all is not well at the Commission; hence the need for urgent action by the relevant authorities.



There are reports that Gbajabiamila’s trouble started with a two-page query issued by CCB signed by the director, II and M. Gwimi S. P., on behalf of the Board’s chairman, Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle. Before then, he was confronted with a 12-page query issued by the Governing Board of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission dated December 9, 2019.



The query, which was signed by the Board’s chairman, Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, and six other members of the Board, contained detailed revelation of the fraud allegedly perpetrated by the DG. The rest of the documents give detailed accounts of how the DG runs the Commission like his private enterprise.



It was alleged that this DG reportedly expended funds at will from the Commission’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) through issuance of various payment vouchers. Most of the transactions were done without

the knowledge and approval of the Board, the Public Procurement Act, and the Bureau for Public Enterprise guidelines.



Some of the issues raised against the DG include expending over N626.7 million from the Commission’s IGR in contravention of the laws of the Federation; in 2018, he spent N956 million from the Commission’s IGR; in 2019, over N827 million unbudgeted naira was spent by the DG of the Commission; in 2017, he purchased several operational vehicles worth over N200 million without appropriation nor approval in contravention of the Public Procurement Act, including three fairly used Toyota Coaster buses worth N50 million each; in 2018, he acquired an SUV worth N70 million for his official use without approval; and numerous other transactions inappropriate and unaccounted for.



Records also indicated some of the allegations involved his staff and aides such as the secretary to the DG, a GL 8 officer on a probationary appointment, was paid N632, 000 on November 15, 2018 via payment voucher NLRC/ACCT/OC/900/18 as DTA to Zonal Offices and also received N489, 000 on July 10, 2018, as oversight function to state offices through voucher number NLRC/ACCT/OC/579/18.



Similarly, the DG’s PA, a junior staff, was on July 2, 2018 paid N255, 700 as DTA to Lagos, just as he was also paid another N1.5 million in two transactions as oversight function to states. On December 4, 2018, the said staff was paid N672, 500 as DTA to visit Lagos and Owerri offices for oversight.



Specifically, between December 27 and 28, 2018, the Commission made transfers worth N14 million to the personal accounts of staff as “travelling allowances;” these monies always find their ways back to the approving authorities in cash.



Reports also indicated that since his assuming office as DG has never presented a single payment voucher to the Board for approval as contract splitting is said to become his “natural habitat.” This has raised questions among some of the Board members to query the activities of the DG.



There is need for the federal government to look into the controversies that surround the National Lottery Commission and take decisive actions to deal with issues of misappropriation and looting of funds so as to bring sporting development and ultimately provide resources for national development.

…Jonathan, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja

