How Nigeria, Poland can have win-win relationship – Buhari 

Nigeria and Poland Tuesday in Abuja signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on agriculture, while pledging their willingness to enlarge the fields of economic cooperation in the energy and manufacturing sectors.

The signing took place during the state visit of President Andrezej Duda of Poland, the first by a Polish leader to Nigeria since the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries in 1961.

Addressing a joint press conference with the visiting Head of State, the president said Nigeria is gratified by the existing fruitful cooperation with Poland in the fields of maritime, education and defence.

On agriculture, which is one of the priority areas of the Nigerian government, the president said cooperation in this area will be a win-win for the two countries, especially in the context of global food insecurity occasioned by the conflict in Ukraine.

He said in view of the numerous global challenges, Nigeria would like to develop new mechanisms for cooperation including regular strategic dialogues and political consultations to cover not only bilateral relations but also address regional and international issues.

‘‘Our cooperation in education has a long history and we wish to encourage the extension of that cooperation to the sharing of knowledge and experience between our educational institutions in areas such as science and technology as well as Information and Communication Technology, in order to help drive innovation in our countries in this competitive global knowledge economy,’’ he said.

