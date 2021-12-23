Culture is very important in human endeavour but how Nigerians abandon their culture is irritating and surprising because they failed to understand that culture is the totality of way of life evolved by the people in an attempt to meet the challenge of living in their environment.

Culture is shared. This implies the cause of culture exemplifying social inheritance. It is handed down from one generation to another and made meaningful and intelligibly acceptable to other members of the society. But reverse is the case in our today’s world.



Culture is transmitted from one generation to another. This makes it vivid that “all the past is here” This creates a role for sustainability where culture is preserved and survives into the future. But even our parents of today have abandoned their culture talk less of people of my generation.

Culture is very crucial in human life because without culture we’ll not be able to know ourselves and where we come from but culture gives the society a clue to know their identity. I wonder why Nigerians change and abandoned their cultures and lifestyle entirely.

English Language is the main carrier of the western hegemonic culture so the way Nigerian youths speak English and abandon their mother tongue is embarrassing. Many of the youths cannot read and write in the Nigerian language because they start the use of English right from kindergartens since their parents encourage them to speak English.

Looking at the mode of our dressing in Nigeria, it has totally turned to something else because our society seems to forget their cultural attires and start to wear something else that is far from our cultural style.

I, therefore, call on my fellow Nigerians to value and revere our culture in any circumstances that we found ourselves for the betterment of our cultural values.

Abdullahi Umar,Department of Mass Communication, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic,Bauchi, Bauchi state

