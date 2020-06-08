How NNPC inflates oil production cost

High cost of production is a thorn in the flesh of the rulers of Nigeria. Operators of the economy are equally worried about the phenomenon. However, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is perhaps the most worried institution about Nigeria’s alarmingly high cost of production.

The high cost of production was probably part of the factors that compelled the CBN to reduce its monetary policy rate (MPR), the rate at which it lends money to commercial banks, by one percentage point last month. It is believed that Nigeria’s double digit lending rate is partially responsible for the high cost of production in the land.

Perhaps it is in the oil and gas industry, the mainstay of Nigeria’s one-handed economy, that the menace of the leprous hand of Nigeria’s inglorious cost of production is seemingly unrestrained.

Nigeria probably has the highest cost of production in the oil and gas industry in the planet. Saudi Arabia, the largest exporter of crude oil in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cartel, produces a barrel of oil with a scant $4.

Russia, the world’s largest exporter of crude oil does even better than the Saudis. Production cost in Russian oil fields is a paltry $3 per barrel.

Nigeria produces a barrel of crude oil at $17.

Last week the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) kicked up a storm in the senate over Nigeria’s escalating cost of oil production. While defending its 2020 budget in the senate, NNPC inadvertently admitted that it has different sets of figures on oil production cost for different events and audience.

It turned out that NNPC’s cost of crude oil production climbs as the price of crude oil appreciates in the international market.

For the 2020 budget oil reference price of $57 per barrel, NNPC’s cost of oil production was $25 per barrel. The corporation executed a downward review of oil production cost when the federal government was forced by the coronavirus pestilence to reduce the 2020 budget oil reference price to $25 per barrel. For the reviewed budget oil reference price, NNPC reduced oil production cost to $21 per barrel.

Within a period of five months in 2020, NNPC flaunted three different figures as cost of production in Nigerian oil fields. The first figure of $17 per barrel is for the international community probably to convince potential foreign investors eyeing Nigerian oil fields that things are not as bad as many perceive.

The current figure of $21 per barrel is a compromise to the National Assembly.

The earlier figure of $25 per barrel was elicited by high oil price which would allow the corporation to rip off Nigeria and still look like a reasonable organization.

Ironically, Saudi Arabia, Russia and other members of OPEC that live on oil revenue have just on figure as cost of oil production both for domestic and the international consumptions. For devious reasons, NNPC has three different figures on production cost.

Unfortunately, at the current level of oil production cost of $21 per barrel for a budget oil reference price of $25 per barrel Nigeria would only be left with $4 per barrel of crude oil produced during the year. The rest of the funds would be used to feed NNPC’s rapacious taste for ostentation.

NNPC owes the nation explicit explanations for the three figures flaunted as oil production cost. The corporation must tell the world the difference between the $17 touted before the international community and the $25 that was attached to the budget oil reference price of $57. We also need to understand the logic behind the reduction to $21 with the new budget oil reference price of $25 per barrel.

If production cost is tied to the cost of crude oil in the international market, rather than what is spent at the time it gets to the market, why did it not drop by 50 per cent to $12.5 per barrel when oil prices dropped by more than 60 per cent in April 2020?

Nigeria’s high cost of production in the oil fields is the direct consequence of the unfettered corruption plaguing the land. NNPC is perhaps Nigeria’s headquarters of corruption as its dubious multiple figures on oil production cost suggests.

Uninhibited crude oil theft is at the root of the high cost of oil production in Nigeria. NNPC knows the names of the high net worth crude oil thieves.

At the best of times, an average of 120, 000 barrels of crude oil is stolen daily in Nigeria. That amounts to $8 billion dollars in a year. There is no way such quantity of crude oil could be missing daily without the knowledge of NNPC.

The next factor in the high cost of production in Nigeria’s oil fields is the incessant cases of pipelines vandalisation. There were 228 cases of pipeline vandalisation in July 2019 alone.

That has made the cost of securing thousands of kilometers of pipelines prohibitively high. During the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, one of the militant leaders was paid a princely sum of $50 million annually to secure the pipelines. Unfortunately the pipelines remained as vulnerable as they were before the militant kingpin was awarded the contract. Nigeria’s security crisis is a major contributor to the unacceptably high cost of oil production.

During the clash last week with the senate over the multiple figures on crude oil production cost, NNPC listed high administrative cost as one of the factors keeping Nigeria’s oil production cost on top of the global list.

NNPC is the nation’s gold mine. Senators, ministers, governors and commissioners pressure NNPC directors to employ their children and close relatives.

Because the corporation has so many stinking skeletons in its cupboard, no one dares to turn down the pressure because of the obvious consequences. That inevitably handed the corporation a bloated pay roll.However, oil theft, pipelines vandalisation and a bloated pay roll cannot push oil production cost to$25 per barrel as NNPC wants the senate to believe. The senate must drill the directors of the corporation and obtain a detailed breakdown of the devious production cost. NNPC is telling a transparent lie with those figures.