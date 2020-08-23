How Ondo LG poll was allegedly marred by malpractices – Report

Some political parties have alleged that the Ondo state local council election across the 18 local government areas of the state was marred by ballot box snatching, stuffing and snatching of ballot paper booklets.

They alleged the exercise conducted by the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) was marred by violence and malpractices by thugs believed to be working for All Progressives Congress(APC).

According to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) woman leader, Mrs Bisi Aderemi, disclosed that the hoodlums stormed her Ward 4 polling unit on 10 motorbikes with three persons on each bike fully armed with dangerous weapons and snatched the ballot box and the remaining ballot papers booklets and zoomed off.

Also, the SDP councillorship candidate in the Ward, Joseph Olorunfemi Kehinde, alleged that APC thugs were raiding polling units and forcefully thumb-printing ballot papers and stuffing the ballot boxes in some polling units.

The woman leader disclosed that she was offered N30,000 by an APC leader (names withheld) to allow them cart away the ballot box in the unit.

There was violence in Ayede/Ogbese in Akure North Local Government Area as the local government election got underway on Saturday.

Miscreants suspected to be political thugs and brandishing cutlasses and wooden sticks were sighted molesting residents.

A community leader, Chief Oladimeji Abidogun, said that the violence was as a result of the show of strength between rival parties.

“It is a test of strength between two political parties, APC and SDP, on the ballot for the councillorship slot in the local council.

“The APC loyalists in the community are alleging that about 15 unknown individuals with ribbons tied round their necks, who are suspected to be cultists, snatched ballot boxes in some polling centres,” he said stressing that the community would not accept the outcome of the poll as it was marred by violence.

“The position of the community leaders is that whoever that is emerging in this contest cannot serve the community as we don’t want anybody to benefit from fraud and violence,” he stated.

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has decried the conduct of the council poll, saying the exercise was marred by impunity, brigandage and violence.

The party Publicity Secretary, Mr Kennedy Peretei, who made the allegation in a statement released in Akure, claimed that reports from the PDP Situation Room across the 18 local government areas of the state had proved that the party took a wise decision in boycotting the election.

“About 24 hours before the polls, some thugs had unleashed violence on opposition parties in Ondo town, Idanre and Owo that attempted to participate in the elections.

“In thousands of polling units, neither voting materials nor ODIEC personnel were seen at about noon on election day. Where they were seen, ballot papers were in short supply,” he alleged.

However, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who voted at Ijebu Owo Ward 5 Unit 6, Owo Local Government Area, described the election as peaceful but admitted turn out in some parts of the state was low.

Also at Idanre, the state chairman of the APC, EngrAde Adetimehin, said there was no violence in the town and charged members of his party to conduct themselves the same way during the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

Similarly, the Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun, who cast his vote at Isarun/Erigi Wards 10, 11 and 13 in Ifedore Local Government Area, said the turn-out at the polling was encouraging and peaceful.

Oleyelogun said the ODIEC performed creditably very well. He disclosed that the voting materials arrived early enough There was no violence in the town, admonished the people to ensure peaceful atmosphere during and after the election.