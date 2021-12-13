How over 1000 benefitted from free medical outreach in Kaduna – APC Women Leader





Over 1000 women youth and children have benefitted from a free medical outreach organised by the Kaduna state APC Women Leader, Hajiya Maruam Suleiman Mairusau, recently.

The two-day programme held at Faris Hospital, a newly established private hospital, in Kaduna witnessed a large turn out of women, youth and children from all parts of Kaduna metropolis, and other neighbouring local government areas.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the medical outreach, the sponsor, Kaduna state APC Women Leader, Hajiya Maryam Suleiman Mairusau, said it was aimed at cushioning the medical challenges of the beneficiaries due mainly to the prevailing economic hardship in the country.

She said the gesture was part of the human nature of the APC at state and national levels, adding that the party is geared towards transforming lives of the citizens in many ways.

Hajiya Maryam called on the people of Kaduna state to bear with the policies and programmes of the Governor El-Rufa’i administration, especially its urban renewal programme.

She charged the beneficiaries to understand the APC administration, wish it well and pray for it in its resolve to improve the well-being of citizens and leave an enduring legacy.

In her speech, the General Manager of Faris Hospital Dr Hauwa Mustafa said the concept behind the outreach was to assist people with various ailments who could not afford medicare and to present the new hospital to the public which has qualified doctors and consultants.

She said the outreach was advertised in many places including suburbs of Kaduna metropolis such as Maraban Jos, and Sabon Garin Zaria.

She urged wealthy individuals, politicians and organisations to emulate the APC Women Leader Maryam Mairusau in providing free medicare for the less privileged, especially at this period of economic crunch.

Highlights of the medical outreach include medical check-up for diabetes, hypertension, malaria and typhoid as well as dispensing of assorted drugs to the beneficiaries.

