How PDP ‘ll send APC packing in 2023 – BOT chair

Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Jibril Walid has explained how the main opposition party intends to send the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power in 2023 general elections.

Speaking in Kaduna on the sideline of a wedding reception of the son of the national president of Textiles Workers Union, Comrade John Adaji, weekend, the BOT chairman said with the increasing rate of insecurity in the country and determination of PDP to find solutions to it, many Nigerians will abandon APC for his party.

The second republic senator also said that when PDP finally announced the zone that will produce its presidential candidate and the candidate is known, APC would have no option than to pack out of government.

“We in the Peoples Democratic Party are very careful and hopeful about achievements and industrial development of Nigeria.

“We met and agreed that the national chairman of our great party should come from the North Central. And that has been achieved. Other arrangements are on the way. We are going to decide soon where our presidential candidate will come from.

“The next government which I hope is going to be the PDP government will look at the issue of insecurity and find lasting solution to it and bring back the country to a state of peaceful coexistence and free movement. With the present insecurity in the country, every common man and woman knows that Nigeria is in a big problem under the current government.

“Nigeria is in a state of disarray. But a good political party and a good government can solve this problem of insecurity. Traveling by road is now dangerous, traveling by train is also dangerous. And those who have the money travel by air. But the common man cannot travel by air. Anywhere you go today, you are not safe.

“The industrial development in Nigeria is not going well because government policy is not consistent over the years. If government policy is consistent, Nigeria wouldn’t have been where it is today. Every policy needs to be consistent for a period of five years running. But changing policy soon after implementation by successive government is not good for industrial development of the country.

“If Nigeria must be re-industrialised, government policy on manufacturing sector must be consistent to stand the test of time,” Senator Walid said.