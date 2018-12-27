How peace pact, Yahaya Bello caused Police Chiefs removal in Kogi

How peace pact, Yahaya Bello caused Poluce Chiefs removal in Kog

Governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has reportedly influenced the removal of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga and two of his senior officers; Deputy Commissioners of Police, Muhammed Ahmad Barde and Monday Bala Kuriyas.

The media reports revealed that the police chiefs proved difficult to control and had repeatedly insisted on upholding the integrity and sanctity of the force especially as it affects the protection of human lives and property.

It was gathered that the governor was furious and frustrated by their position.

Sources said the governor was furthered irked by the fact that the Police chief, out of good will, had organized a Peace Pact on the 21st of December 2018 to broker peace among warring political stakeholders to ensure a free of violence election, where justice and fairness will reign, especially in Kogi Central District.

One of the sources who was present at the occasion, told newsmen under condition of anonymity, that the SDP senatorial candidate for Kogi State Central District, Barr. Natasha Akpoti, used the opportunity to request the Police Chiefs to uphold the Rule of Law before and during the election.

According to the source, Natasha also aired her displeasure at the actions of the Administrator of Okehi local government, Abdulrahim Ohiare and his Adavi counterpart, Joseph Omuya Salami, who were also present at the meeting.

She accused the two administrators of grooming militia under the name “Bakassi Boys” and had repeatedly equipped and instructed APC political thugs to disrupt her ward meetings, intimidate and harass her supporters and destroyed her campaign paraphernalia.

The source, wo is in the known said the SDP senatorial candidate lampooned the duo “for being insensitive to other people’s pain and sincerity of purpose of governance as Chief Executive Officers of the LGAs.”

Also at the meeting, Bluperint gathered that tge PDP spokesman at the peace accord meeting minced no words in demanding for respect of the constitutional rights of all political parties and accused APC of engineering thuggery back into Ebiraland.

“Okene Sole Administrator, Abdulrazzaq Mohammed, surprisingly mentioned that the only way peace could be maintained was if every indigene of Ebiraland agreed to work with the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

“However, the Sole Administrator of Ogori Magongo, Peter Goke Oparason, tendered sincere apologies to Barr. Akpoti stressing the fact that Ogori-Magongo indigenes were peaceful and were pained by the violence in Ebiraland. He promised to stand by peace.

“In furtherance of the set goal, the Commissioner of Police requested a Peace Pact be entered into by all Political Parties on the 24th of December 2018. However, on the 24th of December 2018 as earlier agreed upon, all the parties including the People Democratic Party (PDP), Alliance for Democratic Congress (ADC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) reported at the Police Headquarters in Lokoja only to meet the rude and conspicuous absence of All Progressive Congress (APC),” one of the source stated.

