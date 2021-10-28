How Plateau assembly impeached Speaker Abok amidst controversy

The Plateau State House of Assemby, Thursday morning, impeached its Speaker, Hon Abok Nuhu Ayuba.

The house also voted Hon. Yakubu Sanda, of the APC representing Pengana State Constituency as it’s new Speaker.

The impeached Speaker Hon. Abok was elected in 2019 to lead the house, under the All Progressives Congress (APC), until his recent impeachment.

Blueprint reports that Abok was accused to have engaged in anti-party activities, by his colleagues.

“The former speaker has enjoyed all necessary support and encouragement from us, but he decided to engaged himself in anti-party activities,” Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Baba Hassan said.

He said “Hon. Abok has since August been boycotting party activities,” and; “went, to some extent, shunning official assignments of the state.”





It was gathered that the house members arrived the hallowed chamber of the assembly at 5am Thursday, with 16 out of the 24 signing the impeachment, having passed vote of no confidence on the former Speaker.

A lawmaker in the house who volunteered information on the condition of anonymity said “impeachment was done at 6am, with near exchange of fisticuffs between the majority APC members and minority PDP, over an attempt to snatch maze.”



Blueprint reports that former Speaker Abok, have for long been at loggerhead with State Governor Simon Lalong, having the House given two weeks ultimatum with impeachment threats on the Governor, at the aftermath of series of killings in the State.



Meanwhile, the new Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Sanda, has assured Governor Simon Lalong, of his leadership’s readiness to work in synergy with the executive and judiciary arms for the peace, progress and development of the state. He said the house which now enjoys full autonomy will use its legislative powers to ensure that government programmes and projects impact the people at the grassroots.

Hon. Sanda made the statement at the old Government House, having led members of the principal officers and other members of the house soon after his election as the new speaker, having impeached the former speaker.

This was contained in a statement by Lalong’s director of press Dr Makut Macham, Thursday in Jos.



The House Majority leader Hon. Naanlong Daniel said they were at the Government House in line with the tradition of the House to introduce the new leadership of the House whenever there is a change.



“The new Speaker emerged after 16 of the 23 members of the House signed the petition to impeach the former Speaker Rt. Hon. Nuhu Ayuba Abok over series of allegations,” he said.

Received by the Secretary to the Government of Plateau state, Prof. Danaldi Atu, on behalf of Governor Lalong, Prof. Atu said Governor Lalong and the entire executive arm was surprised with the development, but nevertheless respects the decision of the House which is an autonomous organ that has powers to manage its internal affairs.



He assured the house that the doors of the executive would always remain open for collaboration and cooperation with the legislature in delivering good governance and actualising the ‘Rescue Agenda.’