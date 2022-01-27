How Police chopper crashed in Bauchi – AIB

An accident involving a Police helicopter has occurred in Bauchi, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), has revealed.

According to AIB, the accident occurred on Wednesday.

The Bell helicopter had registration, 5N-MDA owned and operated by Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

AIB said the bureau “was notified by Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) about an accident involving a Bell 429 helicopter with Registration Marks 5N-MDA owned and operated by Nigerian Police Force (NPF). The accident occurred on 26th January 2022 around 7:30 pm (Local Time) at Bauchi Airport. The NPF helicopter had departed Abuja at 16:54 UTC for Bauchi with Six persons onboard maintaining 5,500ft

“There were some injuries but no fatalities.

“The investigating agency, AIB-N needs and hereby solicits your assistance. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clips, pieces of evidence, or information any member of the public may have of the accident that can assist us with this investigation.”