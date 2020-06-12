How poor drainage invites flooding

If nothing is deliberately done by everyone involved, Nigerians would continue to live with the menace of flooding. ELEOJO IDACHABA writes on how poor attitude is generally responsible for the flooding being experienced annually in the country.

It’s here again and like an annual ritual, has caught many unawares.

Last week, rain caused untold devastation in some parts of Lagos state, especially Surulere area when floods took over many streets occasioned by blocked drainages.

This is not the first time that an entire neighborhood like Surulere would be submerged in floods; it has become a recurring decimal in Lagos even as high-brow areas like Lekki, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, and Ikeja have been in the news in the past for this same reason.

Lagos is not the only victim of flood occasioned by blocked drainages. Abuja, the nation’s capital reputed to be the most well-planned, modern city in the country has had its share of this menace in the recent past; so also many other towns and cities across Nigeria.

In all of this, Blueprint Weekend’s investigation has revealed that blocked drainages are largely responsible for the level of over-flooding being experienced in the country every year.

In the case of the flood in Lagos last week, reports had it that the torrential rainfall which started early in the morning in parts of the metropolis left many roads and neighbourhoods flooded.

The flood reportedly swept some debris along its path, causing some drains and drainage channels to become blocked in areas like Iyana-Ejigbo, NNPC Junction, Ejigbo, Lawanson, Surulere, Isolo Road Junction, Mushin, and at the foot of the Iganmu Interchange on the Lagos/Badagry Expressway.

It was observed that some residents of the flood-prone parts of Surulere, in particular, were more concerned with the task of salvaging some of their submerged valuables as some of the cars parked on the streets were drowned except those on elevated platforms.

This is not the first time that the entire city would be taken over by floods. It appears to be an annual ritual brought about by either tardiness on the part of the concerned authorities or attitudinal problem of many Lagos residents.

Flooding in Abuja

In Abuja, it has also become a recurring decimal as many low and high-profile individuals have lost their lives to floods, for example, in 2019, one Anthony Okwecheme lost his life in an early morning flood around Galadimawa roundabout while on his way to office. Okwecheme, according to report, was the director of finance in one of the territory’s High Courts. His death was blamed on the flooding caused by poor drainage system and construction work on some major roads in Abuja which won’t allow for free flow of water.

According to the report, while on his way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in his official car, his vehicle was stalled in flood water at the Galadimawa round-about with him inside alongside his driver as every attempt to restart the engine failed.

As the water level was said to be rising, they reportedly made their way to the top of the car with the hope of being salvaged. After hours of calling for help with no assistance, flood water swept both men away. His remain was found later in the muddy flood water while his driver was rescued by some Nigerians who later came to the scene of the incident.

Also, on July 25, 2019, another report had it that an early morning rain grounded commercial activities and sacked residents of Efab Estate, Lungi Barrack and Lokogoma with many houses washed away. The rain wreaked havoc on some parts of the city with many residents rendered homeless with property worth millions destroyed.

Again, environmental experts blamed the incessant flood situation in Abuja on indiscriminate building along waterways and blocked drainages, saying that most residents have distorted the master-plan thereby endangering their lives and others.

FCTA cautions

While reacting to all these, authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) believe that pulling down structures that block the waterway as well as a deliberate effort to relieve drainages of debris is the only solution to the incessant flooding in the city.

The authority’s permanent secretary, Christian Ohaa, said, “The FCT Administration would continue to remove structures constructed in violation of relevant laws and further complicate our flood risk. So far, 150 of such structures have been removed in furtherance of the ongoing exercise to clear obstructions of waterways in line with the Abuja city plan. We are also appealing to residents to make alternative use of emptying their garbage into dustbins instead of dumping them along the waterways.”

Stakeholders too

Now that the rains have settled in and flooding has started wrecking cities, towns and villages, concerned authorities have started making clarion calls on Nigerians to beware of the moment. For example, the director-general of Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NHISA), Clement Nze, recently tasked all stakeholders to start preparing for the 2020 flooding season in order to avoid “Fire brigade approach.”

He gave the charge in Abuja during NHISA’s 2020 maiden press briefing, noting that when flood mitigating practices are in place, its effects would be minimised.

According to him, “We are here to use this medium to inform Nigerians, stakeholders, state governments in particular and individuals that this is the right time you can prepare for flooding.

“The state governments and local government areas should avoid what we call generally the ‘Fire Brigade Approach’ when the rain is already here.

“So various governments of Nigeria should begin to prepare for possible flooding for 2020; open up the drainages or create drainage paths where there are none.

“Remove the structures that are within the flood plains and let there be adequate drainage paths.”

As a precursor to this, on January 21, 2020, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had released its 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) to inform Nigerians when rain would start.

While making reference to that, Eze said, “This year the rainfall, from their prediction, would start early and end within the normal time. It means we are going to have a longer period of rainfall if the prediction goes through or things go on as predicted. That also means there would be a longer spell of rainfall.”

Residents’ charge to AEPB

In the meantime, residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have urged the authorities of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) to intensify campaign against clogged gutters.

A number of respondents who spoke to Blueprint Weekend are of the view that the problem of flooding in the territory is purely attitudinal even when considered from the point of view of developers who abuse the territory’s master plan.

A resident, Celestine Achonu, said, “The problem of flooding would continue to be with us as long as attitude towards the environment does not change. Can you imagine people stacking that drainage (pointing to one) with empty water bottles instead of properly emptying them into a refuse dump. These are beside other garbage that may have found their ways into the drainage. If rain begins to fall, your guess is as good as mine.”

A visit to some locations around the territory also shows debris of dead leaves in many gutters which blocked the right of way of water during rainfall.

Another resident, Hussena John, told Blueprint Weekend in Mpape that construction companies should be advised to help channel sands from blocking the gutters so that water can flow freely whenever rain falls. According to her, “The flooding that overtook parts of Mpape last year was as a result of sands that over-clogged the gutter. These sands were excavated by a construction company that was constructing drainage here. Even though the attitude of residents also poses a great threat, the major cause of the flooding was the activities of construction companies,” she said.

Writing on ‘Mitigating the Effects of Flood Disasters in Nigeria’ Famous Obebi Famous, an environmental analyst said, “It is on record that 70% of the earth’s surface is covered with water. Equally true is the fact that humans, animals and plants need specific amounts of water to survive.”

Analysts’ take

“A flood, however, is the unusual presence of water on land to a depth which affects normal activities. Flood is a natural occurrence. Yet, its impact can be controlled by man. Interestingly, a flood in itself is not disastrous. It becomes only one when people are not prepared for it and early warning prognosis is flagrantly ignored while mitigation measures are not put in place to attenuate its impact on the economy.

“Indeed, Nigeria has had her own fair share of floods. In 2001, for instance, Abia, Adamawa and Akwa Ibom states witnessed heavy downpour and rainstorm which affected about 5,000 people. In the same year, about 12,300 persons were displaced by torrential rain which destroyed farmlands, damaged properties and submerged buildings in Zamfara state. In 1988 and 2001, Kano was home to windstorm and flood that affected 300,000. What with the 2011 Lagos and Ibadan floods that wreaked extensive havoc. Similarly, in 1999 and 2001, Bayelsa and Delta states experienced heavy floods that rendered hundreds of people homeless. In 2005, it was the turn of Taraba state as massive flood displaced over 50,000 persons. And then, in August and early September 2007, heavy rainfall led to severe flooding in several West African countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Mali, Kenya Togo, killing 353 and affecting over 600,000 persons. It becomes clear that the flood menace is not strange to Nigeria after all.

“What is, perhaps, strange is the apathy and apparent attitude with which flood- related warnings have been treated over the years.”

According to the journal on Disaster Management Overview on Flood Risk, “Many communities in Nigeria suffered colossal loss in 2012 owing to the unexpected flood disaster that ravaged some parts of the country. This could have been avoided or mitigated if we clearly identified and recognise the peculiarity of risk we are exposed to, based on our geographical positioning. It does not really matter how you pay deaf ears to the sound and presence of those risks, one thing that is clear is that they would surely occur whether you plan for them or not. Planning would help to mitigate the effects and facilitate quick and better recovery.

“The best and most important approaches to disaster management are planning and right attitude. These two factors are key components in effective disaster management. Planning talks about the conscious preparedness you have put in place to mitigate disaster should they occur. This spans from strong framework policies driven by government, people engagement and participation, funding, partnerships, education and training, health, provision of relief camp and materials, etc. These and many more constitute part of the planning processes and must be sequentially designed, tested, evaluated and reviewed routinely.”