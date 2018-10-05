How private varsities started in Nigeria –Iornem

Co-founder of Ecole Superieure Universitaire in Cotonou, Benin Republic, Prof. David Iornem, explains how he and Prof Iorwuese Hagher, started private university in Nigeria.

ABDULRAHEEM AODU reports.

Genesis of private university in Nige- ria At the foundation laying cer- emony for the permanent site of the Ecole Superieure Universita- ire, in Cotonou, Benin Republic, co-founder of the university, Pro- fessor David Iornem has explained that they sowed the first seed of private university in Nigeria with Prof Iorwuese Hagher.

While addressing cream of pol- iticians, professors and doctors, ambassadors, as well as clergymen drawn from various countries like South Africa, Guinea, United Kingdom, Kenya and Australia at the event, Iornem said he and Prof Iorwuese went round the world to study the workings of a private university, noting that their report gave birth to establishment of private universities in Nigeria today.

“One thing that former Ambassador to Mexico, Prof Iyorwuese Hagher and I were able to do for Nigeria, was in the area of private university.

We toured Thailand and Japan and we saw how private universities were working and making contribution to the society.

“We came back, wrote a report and took it to Abacha.

Abacha read it and wrote on it directing the National University Commission (NUC) and the Ministry of Education to implement.

That was the beginning of private university in Nigeria.” Explaining their plans for the institution, he said they planned to move the university from the one storey building it is current permanent site by 2020.

“We hope the Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic will tell Nigeria that we are here.

“When I applied to set up this university, I went and donated my books to the Director General of the Commission for Private Universities.

He told me that they will not give university to Nigeria again because Nigerians don’t keep to rule.

“But, by the time he read my books, he became my advocate in the committee that was in charge of registering university.

He told them that this is a different Nigerian and not the type they said they will not give university.

At the end of it all, we were considered for the university and today, here we are contributing our quota to the development of humanity through education.” Commenting on the establishment of University of Management Education, Iornem said stakeholders lauded the efforts, while expressing hope for the expected impact on humanity.

Varsity colleges, future of education According to the co-founder of the university, Dr. David La Cornu, such institutions are the future of education globally.

The Australian recalled when they first met with Iornem in 1996 to sign an agreement to work together in London under the St.

Clement University.

“I knew that Prof Iornem had the stamina to steer the boat and to achieve the climax which we are having here today.

“I extend my appreciation to all of you for coming here to wit- ness this event.

Your presence has lent credibility to this institution.

kind of institution that a lot of effort can be mobilised to achieve the purpose of meeting the yearnings of our young ones,” he said.

Education never stops Dr Angelo Kehayas from South Africa, believes education is a lifetime thing that never stops.

“It is a blessing to study and be educated in the right environment and the right conditions.

I really will like to wish everybody involved the very best, every blessing, success and prosperity.

“Remember that education never stops, it is a life long jour ney.

I, therefore, wish Prof.

David Iornem and all the people he has brought together a lifelong strength and every success in this endeavour.” Ecole Superieure is a Nigerian University in foreign land – Nigerian envoy Representative of Nigeria Ambassador to Benin Republic, Dr.

Anche Silas, in his remarks, said Ecole Superieure is a Nigerian University in foreign land and thus urged the students to face what brought them to the school and warned them against vices.

“The young people that are sent out by their parents to go and read abroad, instead of studying, they get into so many things.

We have all sorts of reports in the Embassy.

I beg you to be careful, hard working, diligent and above all, be disciplined because your future starts from here.

“Do not do anything that will tarnish image of the country.

The embassy will stand by the university in whatever that can make you succeed because this is our own university, a Nigeria university in a foreign land.

We are and will remain behind you.

Investment on humanity – Gov Ortom Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state said university was an investment about humanity, stressing; “this is an investment worthy of celebration because it is all about humanity and the future.

“I hope to see this type of investment back home in Nigeria as well.

The chancellor of this university is a person that, whenever he starts a thing, no matter the opposition, he never turns back.

“When you educate people you have successfully given them a great future.

We are proud of the achievements of the Chancellor of Ecole Superieure Universitaire, Prof. David Iornem in Cotonou.

“We are proud of you and we will be of assistance wherever the need arises.

The acquisition of a permanent site for the university is a significant stride and achievement,” the governor, who was represented by Bishop Chivir Chianson, said.

Thing of joy for Nigeria Chairman of the occasion and former Minister of State for Education, Prof.

Jerry Agada, commended Iornem for contributing to the development of humanity.

“For us in Benue state, it is a thing of joy and pride to have our own son contributing to the development of humanity through education within and outside the shores of Nigeria by establishing educational facilities and of course, a university in Benin Republic.” Ecole Superieure Universitaire, a miracle Former Steel and Power Min- ister and 2019 SDP presidential aspirant, Prof.

Iyorwuese Hagher, said that the university was a miracle.

“This is a miracle unfolding before our eyes.

Prof David Iornem is a visionary.

Nigeria is one of the countries in Africa that has the concentration of wealth in the continent.

Our mineral and natural resources are the largest and of the finest and most untapped in the world.

“This country is blessed by excellent, sufficient, fully endowed, highly motivated, but very inspired human resources and that is the youth.

We cannot go on to achieve these unless we realise that the right education is given to Nigerian child to help us grow and have the world leading power.” In his remarks Iornem urged Nigerian education authority to emulate Ghana and Benin Republic by establishing university colleges that would offer admissions to teeming Nigerian youths.

“In Ghana and Benin Republic, if you want to set up a university college offering even only one course, provided you prove the capability of the person that will manage the institution and the resources that can be used to run that kind of programme, they will give you authorisation and license and then assess and judge the pro- gramme that you intend to do and give you accreditation. “If you want to extend, you would be expected to show proof of additional programme that you want to run and they will give you accreditation.

Like that you can grow. That way, vacancies for study will be created so that the crisis for university admission could be wiped away.”

