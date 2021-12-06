How protesting AEDC workers shut down facilities, disrupted power evacuation – TCN

The management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), on Monday, disclosed that its power evacuation to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has been disrupted due to the ongoing protest by the electricity workers.

Although Information about the protest was still skeletal as at the time of this report, Blueprint can reliably report that some districts in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were in blackout as at Monday afternoon.

TCN in a statement issued in Abuja by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ms Ndidi Mbah, said the company has available bulk power for delivery to the distribution load centres of the AEDC to offtake for its customers.

It stated that power evacuation from injection substations across AEDC franchise area has been disrupted following a shutdown of the AEDC facilities by its in-house workers’ union.

“TCN regrets this disruption and assures Nigerians that normal bulk power delivery to AEDC will be restored as soon as the injection substations are opened for onward electricity supply to consumers”, the statement said.

Blueprint Reporter learnt that the strike might not be unconnected to the lack of payment of some entitlements.

But AEDC in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mr Bode Fadipe, though did not comment on the reason for the strike, disclosed that consumers on 11kv network might be affected.

The Abuja Disco, which apologised to its consumers for the development, said efforts were on to resolve issues that led to the industrial action.

“Following the industrial action embarked upon by the National Union of Electricity Employees, power supply to some of our areas of operation, especially those on the 11kV network, may be affected.

“We would like to assure all our customers that all hands are on deck to resolve the issues that prompted this action. We Weould also like to apologize to our costumers for the inconvenience and disruption”, the statement said.

