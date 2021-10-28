How Shugaba turned around Unimaid

Education is said to be the key to success. Education helps people think, feel, and behave in a way that contributes to their success, and improves not only their personal satisfaction but also their community.

Education is the key to national development. The decline in the quality of education in Nigeria is alarming, which is why this writer decided to write about how the incumbent Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, has transformed the institution.

The University of Maiduguri is one of the few universities in Nigeria that has produced many professionals, contributing to the development of the country. Therefore, there is need to highlight the transformational development of the university.



The replacement of Computer Based Test (CBT), popularly known as e-examination, with the pen-to-paper mode and stopping non-teaching staff from compulsory digital sign of attendance (thumb print) are key policies of Shugaba to strengthen the existing mutual understanding between students and management.



The VC deserves commendation for his bravery and commitment in achieving some of his goals. He has, within one year, completed many projects. The projects include: construction of Fishery Department, new School of Post Graduate, new Central Store, new dual carriage road that links Gate 3 and Central Mosque, new road of Commercial Guest House and R-Line, construction, furnishing and equipping of Mini-Senate Chamber and Emeritus Buildings, rehabilitation and equipping of University Printing Press, rehabilitation of roads, supply and installation of furniture/teaching and research equipment to various academic departments through 2019 NEEDS intervention. Others are; construction of Anthropology Lab at the Department of Sociology and Anthropology, rehabilitation of Faculty of Law, Chemistry Department, Veterinary Medicine and Directorate of Partnerships, Linkages and Alumni Affairs, parimeter boundary fencing and internal security fencing of hostels and other porous facilities.



The vice chancellor is also not lagging behind in partnerships and linkages with friends and alumni. The university enjoys donor support under his stewardship from the Borno state government. The state government has constructed 20 units of two-bedroom houses and 50 units of one-bedroom houses as well as boreholes in order to ease staff accommodation and shortage of water on the campus.



It’s believed that ‘a good beginning makes a good ending’ and for Professor Shugaba it’s no exception. His abhorrence of hypocrisy and rumour mongering and provision of the staff and students’ basic needs and welfare portend a good ending.



Shugaba has employed thousands of people in the university. He has parmanent almost all the casual staff as full time staff, a rare occurrence in Nigerian institutions.



On the issue of full academic programmes, at a time, University of Maiduguri could not afford to fully take students on excursion. But Shugaba has changed the narrative by tackling the problem. The university now operates in line with the National Universities Commission (NUC) standards. In his earlier presentations, the VC highlighted the adopted vision of University of Maiduguri as achieving competence in the basic arts and sciences, and aiming at excellence in agriculture, pastoralism, engineering, human and veterinary medicine and information technology as well as in arid zone, trans-Saharan and inter-African peace and strategic studies. The university also aims to promote the development of private and public morality, discipline, accountability, probity and international cooperation through participation, research and dissemination of information.

Meanwhile, we say kudos to the VC over the recent winning Higher Institutions Football League (Hifl) by the University Football Club (Desert Warriors), which I believe without his unflinching support, the university will not win the league.



Abdulmumin Kolo Gulani,Damaturu, Yobe state

