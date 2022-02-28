How Sokoto govt is tackling insecurity – Tambuwal



The Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said he is tackling security challenges in the state through the establishment of a tenancy regulatory commission and by providing security agencies adequate support.



In an exclusive interview with selected journalists in his country home in Sokoto, the Chairman People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum acknowledged that security is the responsibility of the federal government, you all know that, but state governments also support the federal security agencies.



He explained that what they do in Sokoto state is to support the federal security agencies, by way of providing them with the logistics, vehicles, saying that “when they’re on special operations, we will give them their allowances to look after their welfare.”



“There was nothing security agency of Sokoto state requested from us in terms of support that we have not given them. And in the last four to five years, we have provided not less than 500 vehicles to security personnel in Sokoto state.



Tambuwal who confidently said “so we’re doing our best and you can ask any of them”, disclosed that the state government have been building and still building new police stations in the state and renovating the existing ones.



“Virtually all the divisional offices have been renovated and we’re building new ones for them across the state, he stated. To assist the security agencies on intelligence gathering, Tambuwal disclosed that “we have established a tenancy regulatory commission in the states. The commission documents people who are occupying properties. it is yet to fully take off.



He continued ” But it is there, the commission is there and the purpose is that anybody who is renting a property in Sokoto state will be properly documented; so that we will have your fingerprints, we’ll have your passport with that commission. Should anything happen, it would be easier for security agencies to now trace you.



“We are giving all security agencies support by getting them the right equipment so that they can now use them in their operations. We are giving the military support to procure drones, and we’re doing same with the DSS.”