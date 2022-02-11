How subsidy suspension throws up new challenges for FG

The federal government’s plan to put an 3nd to payment of subsidy was bornow out of the fact that it would channel the funds to other critical areas of the economy, but with the suspension of the plan, experts say the government is now faced with new funding challenges; BENJAMIN UMUTEMEwrites.

After years of dilly dallying over the removal of fuel subsidy, the federal government finally made up its mind to stop subsidy on fuel.And to make it stand, it included it in the Petroleum industry Act, which incorporated it in the Act.



And when the 2022 budget was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, the provision for subsidy was to end by June. And indeed, many Nigerians were already bracing up for life post subsidy. In fact, it was the topic for national discourse among Nigerians with experts and some industry players lending their voices in favour of the government’s plan.





IPMAN, MOMAN’s views

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and the Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) expressed delight at the federal government’s plan saying it was in line with the provisions of the PIA. They also insisted that the subsidy was continually becoming unsustainable.



In a chat with Blueprint Weekend, the MD/CEO of SD&D Capital Management Limited, Gabriel Idakolo Gbolade, said continuous implementation of the fuel subsidy regime has political undertones. According to him, the APC government definitely wants to be in the good books of the people and hopefully use that to win the upcoming presidential elections.



In the same vein, a political economist and development researcher Adefolarin Olamilekan, said the federal government is not supposed to pay subsidies in the first place.



Difficult position



Experts are of the view that with the Organised Labour and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) threatening fire and brimstone coupled with the 2023 elections around the corner, the federal government caved in and reversed its decision to put an end to subsidy. The government had planned to stop subsidy payments on petro from July, this year.



The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited had revealed that Nigeria consumes about 19.535 billion litres of petrol yearly, averaging 1.6 billion litres monthly. With about N241 now paid on every litre as subsidy, this brings yearly subsidy to about N4.6 trillion.



The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the situation in the country does not allow for subsidy removal at the moment.



According to her, the government made its decision after consultations with stakeholders. She added that the timing for the removal of petrol subsidy will be problematic as the country still experiences heightened inflation.



“Provision was made in the 2022 budget for subsidy payment from January till June. That suggested that from July, there would be no subsidy. Mr. President (Muhammadu Buhari) does not want to do that. What we are now doing is to continue with the ongoing discussions and consultations in terms of putting in place a number of measures,” she said.

The FG decision

Stakeholders and experts think that the FG decision was borne more out of political consideration than economic consideration. According to them, the reversal of the decision will further dim the government’s drive to aggressively develop the country’s huge infrastructure challenges.

“The subsidy budget for this year is now put at about 3 trillion which is very bogus and suspicious, and could likely be used to fund elections in 2023. The massive corruption characterising the subsidy regime and the fact that we do not have daily consumption figures for petroleum products puts the figures being relied upon by the government little credence,” Idakolo said.

Capital projects

Before the policy change, the FG had said it would pump the monies saved from subsidy removal into building infrastructure. However, analysts say, with the increase in subsidy money to about N3 trillion, it would be an uphill task for the government to fund new projects, adding that even old projects would suffer.



“The retaining of the subsidy will definitely affect implementation of new capital projects; hence Nigeria has to resort to massive borrowing,” Idakwo said.



According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its 2021 Article IV, Nigeria would spend over 90 per cent of its revenue on debt-servicing in 2022. In order to sustain these debts, the federal government spends trillions of the Naira yearly on debt-servicing.



In the past five years, beginning from 2017, the President Buhari administration has spent a total of N15.375 trillion on debt servicing, excluding N296bn and N110 billion allocated for sinking funds in 2019 and 2020.



In his view, the CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, has warned that the government’s capitulation is expected to come at weighty economic costs for Nigeria, as states heavily dependent on FAAC allocations may struggle to pay salaries.

Even President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, warned that suspension of the removal of fuel subsidy might lead to more borrowings by the country.

“Head or tail, Nigeria will have to pay a price. It’s either we pay the price for the removal in consonance and in conjunction with the understanding of the people, but if that will not come, the other cost is that borrowings may continue, and things may be difficult fiscally with both the states and the federal government.

“You know how much could have been saved if the subsidy was removed and how it could have been diverted to other areas and spheres of national life. But if you do not go that way now – and I agree that it may not be auspicious to go that way, then we have to pay a price,” he had said.

What to do

However, all hope is not lost as an economist, Tope Fasua, told this reporter at the budget breakdown in early January that the federal government may not be able to remove fuel subsidies.

“Personally, I believe that the government may not be able to take up that challenge as it were. And to that extent, I believe the government should leave the issue of subsidy removal to the incoming government because there’ve been so much upheavals, so much volatility in the last six years that they don’t want to take on that challenge now. So, maybe, we are still going to continue seeing the subsidy. I believe the government should close its eyes and pay subsidies until they leave,” he said.

Idakwo added, “The fact remains that removal of subsidy will cause untold hardship on the people but it will also give room for the government to properly audit the subsidy regime and ensure that we reach 100% local refining capacity from both government and private refineries.”

Adefolarin suggested that to move forward, the NNPC must see the business of oil and gas as the livewire of the economy, therefore, the Company must commit to building new refineries and rehabilitating old ones.

“Secondly, the federal government should cut down the cost of governance which is a major drain on the country’s finances. And lastly, we must look inwards to cut down our proclivity for foreign loans while the anti-corruption fight against oil thieves continues.”