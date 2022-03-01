Former Nigeria winger Tijani Babangida has revealed how the team can conquer perennial rivals Ghana in the 2022 World Cup playoff.

The two West African giants will do battle later this month with the eventual winner assure of a place in Qatar 2022.

Ghana will host the first leg on March 25 at the Cape Coast Stadium, with the reverse fixture scheduled for the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja four days later.

Babangida believes the key to beating Ghana lies with the technical crew selecting the right strikers for the crucial qualifiers.

There is no doubt that the current strikers in the Super Eagles are not doing badly in Europe,” Babanginda told Ghanasoccernet.



“The likes of Osimhen, Ighalo, Sadiq and others are banging the goals for their respective clubs and it’s a sign of good things to come for the team.”

“Again, this will definitely give Eguavoen a serious headache in terms of who to select for the game against Ghana.

“If he gets the right strikers to start, then the team will pick the ticket for Qatar.”