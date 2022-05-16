How suspect bath corps member with acid to separate her from lover – Police





The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police, CP Sunday Babaji, Monday, said the 26-year-old National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Terungwa Stephine, was killed by her lover’s ex girl friend, who poured corrosive substance on her, in a bid to separate them.

The deceased left her residence with her one year, five-month-old son on April 14, 2022, and never returned home, even as her son was recovered at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja.

Parading the three suspects: Jenifer Tsembe, 26; Simon a.k.a Black, 36; and Solomon Abu, 35; over their complicity in the death of the deceased, who until her death resided in City Homes Estate, Lokogoma, Abuja, with one Edward Achadu, CP Sunday stated, “The suspects criminally conspired and murdered the victim to separate her from Edward Achadu so that Jennifer Tsembe one of the suspects and an estranged lover of Edward could have him all to herself, especially for pecuniary benefits.”

Narrating her side of the story, Tsembe, claimed that he had no intention to kill the corps member but to abduct her and demand ransom from her lover, Achadu.

Speaking incoherently, Tsembe denied killing her but alleged that one of the male suspects, Solomon, initiated the plan of her abduction, however, the other suspects confessed that Tsembe, who was a friend with the deceased, had conceived the plan for the deceased to come to her house where she requested their help to tie her.

They alleged that after they had played their part, Tsembe led them to leave the deceased and her child with her.

Speaking to journalists, Simon aka Black said after he left, Tsembe had called him to say she needed help with the body because the deceased had died, even as he claimed that the deceased was already bath with acid by the time he arrived.

The Police boss further stated that the command has intensified investigation to reveal facts that could lead to the arrest of fleeing participant(s) in the criminal act, adding that the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

