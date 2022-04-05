How terrorists invaded Military base, killed 17 soldiers, 3 vigilante operatives – Official

No fewer than 17 soldiers and three vigilante were killed, while 19 others were injured when terrorists attacked a military base in Polewire, Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state.

A source who confirmed the attack said the bandits invaded the military base located at Polewire in large numbers on Sunday evening and engaged the soldiers in a fierce battle that lasted over two hours.

According to the source, who craved anonymity, the bandits came in hundreds on motorcycles all carrying AK-47 rifles, while some of them were armed with Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG).

He said the exchange of firepower between the military defending the base and the invading bandits lasted long before the soldiers were eventually subdued by the bandits who also burnt two Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

“We lost 15 men while 19 soldiers were wounded in action, after they were overwhelmed by the troops.

“The bandits also burnt down three armoured personel carriers (APC) after they overwhelmed the troops and carried away several weapons from the troops,” he said.

Another military source said over 44 fatally wounded victims of the attack were brought to 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna with 17 of them certified dead on arrival, while over 23 of them sustained various degrees of injuries.

Chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union, Ishaq Usman Kasai, while confirming the death of three vigilantes said the attack took place on Sunday around 3pm.

According to him, the terrorists suspected to be members of the Ansaru where believed to be coming from Niger state when they attacked the military base.

“When we heard about the attack, we had to run and seek refuge elsewhere. Most of the residents slept outside Birnin Gwari town due to fear of being attacked,” he said.

He said normalcy had returned to the town around 10pm on Tuesday, noting that Birnin Gwari is fast becoming inhabitable as the bandits have turned it to their headquarters, while the Kaduna- Birnin Gwari road is the most dangerous road in the state.

According to sources, some of the soldiers wounded have been taken to Birnin Gwari General Hospital and 271 Nigerian Airforce Medical Center, while some others and those who were killed have been moved to the 44 Military Hospital in Kaduna.

As at the time of filing the report, there was no confirmation from the Police, Army and the state government.

Speaking further, Chairman of BEPU, Ishaq Kasai, said, “BEPU is deeply concerned and disturbed by the deteriorating security situation in many rural communities and major roads of the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

“The security situation is becoming increasingly alarming whereby a large swath of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area is now at the mercy of marauding bandits who usually roll into towns and villages in convoys of motorcycles mostly riding three on each, brandishing AK-47 rifles killing and abducting people including women and children.

“BEPU noted that the bandits usually spend hours operating with impunity and unleashing terror especially in rural communities. The bandits also placed taxes on various communities and keep coming back repeatedly to attack them because of the absence of law enforcement agents.

“BEPU observes this situation as not only tragic but shameful that these bunch of ragtag bandits on motorcycles wielding AK-47 rifles can roam most communities in the area with impunity killing and abducting peaceful helpless innocent citizens in a nation that seems to have standing Armed Forces and the Police.

“As it stands today, eastern part of Birnin Gwari is fast becoming headquarters of terrorists where bandits operate and seem to govern. The bandits have carried out about five series of attacks in Tabanni Ward alone within just this week whereby many people were killed and dozens abducted. It is frightening that many communities in Birnin Gwari LGA are falling into the governance of bandits.

“With the series of attacks on most communities in Birnin Gwari LGA, thousands of people are rendered internally displaced persons (IDPs) without proper organization and other necessary care from the government. The entire Birnin Gwari LGA is under serious threat of existence unless the needful is done urgently to arrest the situation.”