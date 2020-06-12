How the ongoing ANA crisis should be rosolved – Okoduwa

In this interview with AWAAL GATA, Mature Tanko Okoduwa, a former general-secretary of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), proffers solution to the association’s ongoing leadership crisis

How would you describe your tenures as an official of ANA?

It wm was one of the most interesting moments in my life, for so many reasons. It opened my eyes and mind to the true nature of majority of writers who were really hungry and desperate for power, and what they were capable of doing to achieve it at all cost. I discovered that majority of writers were ready to sell their souls to seek early recognition, and as such lacked conscience.

As sssistant general-secretary of ANA, I moved the motion in Ibadan for us to fence ANA land in Abuja, to prevent intruders, since in the past we kept hearing ‘tales by moonlight’ about the land reducing in size. That land in Abuja which was gifted to us by General Mamman Jiga Vasta, has continued to remain a blessing in disguise. It is, I believe, what is pushing many people to want to become the president of the association at all cost.

Under our leadership, I acknowledged all the literary entries that were submitted to the national secretariat in Lagos. I also moved the motion for literary judges to be writers of the genre they were to judge in our prizes.

Our executive council was full of ideas and proactive. When the general-gecretary, BM Dzukogi was appointed into Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu’s administration in Niger State, he informed the house that he would not be contesting in the next general election. When I indicated interest, some people did everything under the sun to stop me, for no good reason. At the end of the day, the congress prevailed and I was elected. Well, all that today is history. But, should we forget history? No. I sincerely believe that we must learn from history to be able to correct the future.

Well, for me, every position I have ever held was and is still an opportunity to serve, and contribute to humanity. It is what I call serve to God and humanity.

Why didn’t you contest for a higher post after serving your term?

The decadence was on, and the ugly things were still raising their heads here and there. I was planning to contest but decided to step down for now and watch. At that point, I knew it had gotten to a melting point. Three no-nonsense men were in the race, and a gentleman who was perceived as a godson to the power that be. Note that I was still in the National EXCO as Ex-Officio till the last convention in Enugu. I still have the intention to lead ANA, as President;in the nearest future, if God so permit. That would be after the cleansing.

3. Any way your membership of the executive council impacted you literarily or professionally?

Professionally, I would say ‘yes.’ Literarily, I would say a weak ‘yes.’ It is really difficult to combine writing with the politics of ANA. It is sapping. As one that was writing before I went into its politics, I tried to find a balance. So, I continued my literary work despite the odds. There were always correspondences to attend to. There were always schedules to meet up with. I published two books and had publications in several newspapers and journals.

What is your take on the impasse in which ANA is currently enmeshed?

It has long been coming. I was waiting to see it happen. So many people became too powerful in ANA, and they saw me as a threat to them, for pointing the only way forward at that time. I have studied the problem of ANA at the national level. My upbringing didn’t prepare me for a life of fear. My mother will tell me till today, ‘Clear your mind. Fear God.’ You will never understand this line till you meet the kind of people I have come across in the writing world, in ANA. How can you be the conscience of the society as a writer, and be afraid to stand up, and defend the truth? Even my citadel of learning, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, also prepared me for this life.

Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the founding father of the institution urged us ‘To seek the truth, to teach the truth.’ And our enviable motto reads: ‘To restore the dignity of man.’ These have been the forces that drive me.

From our tenure till date, the state chairmen and secretaries have become the new face of ANA problem. There are state chairmen that have over stayed in power. They are intellectuals that can read and write. They know the provisions of the constitution as regards tenure in office. Yet, they ‘stay-put.’ This is pathetic. Then, we have ANA members that are afraid of failing in an election. Ahmed Maiwada’s so-called election offered this group the only opportunity to try and come through the back door. In the most ridiculous election that has ever been contested under the sun. What a shame!

Denja [Abdullahi] has contributed immensely to the growth of ANA but at some point, he became part of the problem. He turned deaf ears to reason and wisdom. Could this [have saved us the stalemate?] Yes. Was he ready to bend? No. He became too confident in his tactics. Ask the best coaches like Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola; sometimes, tactics do fail the tacticians.

Ofonime Inyang, with due respect to his personality, complained throughout his tenure as general-gecretary. Denja [Abdullahi] invited him into his team to come and help him defeat BM Dzukogi and I. He didn’t bother to inquire into what I was fighting before he joined the train. So bad of an intellectual of his capacity.

I congratulated all of them that morning. I was the only one from our team that was left that morning when the results were announced. When he felt he was being overlooked by the President, I tried to resolve issues and encouraged him. So many of them that fought me then now respect me. But I must confess that I didn’t like his closing remark at the last convention. It helped to divide the house. Did I see it coming? Yes. Could it be avoided? Yes. But history was set; no man could change it. I didn’t want to bring ANA to a halt. I am an artist. I create. I don’t destroy.

What sort of truce would you call for?

On the issue of truce, [Ahmed] Maiwada, should ignore the advice that he had been given by his friends and supporters that are using him to attain the heights that they feel they might or never reach in ANA. Maiwada as far as I am concerned would have won the election in Enugu. Other people contesting under his flag, were not too sure of their chances. So, the only way left for them was to plot a game of shame. I still feel he has a good chance to be the people’s president. All the contestants at all levels must be allowed to aspire to the position of their respective choices. Few people cannot hijack ANA. Let Maiwada respect the congress and listen to the voice of reason.

As general-secretary, we had situations where there were two state chairmen, but only the one elected was recognised. I expect BM Dzukogi, Wale Okediran, Paul Liam and others to help add their voices to help end this impasse.

I love the word ‘Renaissance.’ As a visual artist that have studied art movements, you don’t bring about rebirth through a coup d’état. Every art movement broke away from the existing conventions and created something new. If these selected few want to lead ANA, let them lead us through the front door, not the back door. They will have our collective support. For the benefit of peace, any one that wants to lead ANA, should lead a united ANA. Nothing more, nothing less. I have been there, and now I am here. So, I must speak out in the words of Martin Luther king: “Never forget that everything Hitler did in Germany was legal.”

As a writer, how productive were you during the (total) lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic?

I have been in partial lockdown for as long as I can remember. The life of an artist or writer is that of isolation. So terms like ‘quarantine’ and ‘isolation’ are synonymous with us. In terms of productivity, there is this deep fear that I might not be able to complete my lifetime creative output. Not forgetting that it is not every work of creation that finds its way to the eyes of the public.

As a result of the lockdown, I have completed a play and I have written some short stories. I am putting together some of the interviews that I have granted the media. I am also collating my essays, which I hope to publish at the appropriate time. The interviews and essays will be published as a body of work. I have several books to read, review and critique, which of course wpuld get published by the media. I have been contributing articles to The Sun for as long as I can remember. The lockdown has had its bad side, as it has restricted association with people that I love.