How thugs attacked Obi of Ogwashi-Uku entourage in Delta – Spokesman

The Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, HRM Obi Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II and his convoy last Friday survived cultists’ attack during their visit to Otulu Ogwashiku-Uku, Delta state, where he went to offer prayers.

According to a statement made available to Blueprint in Abuja, Sunday by the

spokesperson to the Obi of Ogwashi-uku, Prince Greg Okwumbu, the thugs also attempted to forcefully seize a gun belonging to a law enforcement officer, who escorted the Obi on the visit.

The statement reads in part: “The Obi and members of the Council of Ogwashi-Uku visited Otulu Ogwashi-Uku Friday, September 17, 2021. The visit was largely successful and the Obi met members of the community, prayed with them and discussed with them.

“At the end of the visit and when the Obi was departing, cultists and thugs imported into Otulu, who were aware of the visit, attacked members of the entourage, who were at the rear of the convoy. The thugs also attempted to forcefully seize a gun belonging to a law enforcement member, who escorted the Obi on the visit.

“It is important to note that members of the press accompanied the Obi on the visit. Also, law enforcement agents from the office of the Area Commander and the Brigade Command in Asaba were also there at the visit and witnessed everything that happened. The people, who sponsored the thugs, are known to us and will be brought to justice.”

