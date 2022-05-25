How TJ Yusuf floored Dino Melaye to emerge Kogi West PDP senatorial candidate

The member representing Kabba-Bunu/ Ijumu federal constituency and senatorial candidate for Kogi West senatorial district, Hon Teejay Yusuf has won the Senate ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to contest the 2023 general election.

Teejay Yusuf was, Tuesday, declared winner of the senatorial primaries, having scored 163 votes to Dino’s 99 of 265 accredited votes for the election conducted at the Olonijola Event Center Kabba, Kogi state.

The House of Representatives member defeated three other contestants, Hon Adeniyi Olayemi, Hon Sam Aro Bamidele.

Speaking with his supporters after the declaration, Teejay appreciated God for the success of the election and dedicated his victory to Him, while thanking members of his family and supporters for their strong support. The lawmaker who was highly elated also paid tribute to the leaders of Kogi West senatorial district for their roles in his emergence as the candidate for the senatorial district.

“I feel very happy; I thank Almighty God, only He has done this. Most importantly, I thank my family, my leaders and supporters, they have given me all support for these past few months.”

