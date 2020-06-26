How to curb drug abuse in Nigeria, by KADBUSA boss

Kaduna state Bureau for Substance Abuse, Prevention and Treatment (KADBUSA) has advocated a twin approach towards curbing the high prevalence of drug abuse in the country.

Speaking to journalists to mark the International Day Against Drugs and Substance Abuse in Kaduna on Friday, the agency’s director-general, Dr. Joseph Maigari, said the demand and supply aspects of the problem should be tackled together.

Maigari, who said June 26 was recognised by the United Nations as International Day Against Drugs and Substance Abuse, said this year’s theme is “Better knowledge for better care.”

He said, “The criminal justice and security establishment should prosecute suppliers of illicit drugs, while medical care and social services should take care of the demand side of the problem. Governor Nasir el-Rufai established KADBUSA in recognition of the many social, security and health challenges that drug abuse creates.

“KADBUSA has intensified information, education and communication to Kaduna residents on the dangers of drug abuse. We have done this through radio programmes, radio jingles, billboards installation in Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan, lamp post messages.

“The agency has also been doing community engagement and paying advocacy visits and creating awareness on dangers of drug abuse through traditional and new media. We are also constructing four drug rehabilitation centres in Kaduna state.”

