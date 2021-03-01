How to defeat Boko Haram

When Boko Haram commanders warned government over their ambition to end western education and democracy in Borno state, the federal, state governments, traditional rulers and the people didn’t take action to stop it.

Boko Haram terrorist started by burning police stations, breaking prisons and killing our security agents in Borno state and neighbouring Bauchi state in Northeast Nigeria. Similarly, when Boko Haram attacked the military people couldn’t inform military, because if you notify soldiers about preparation over the attacks, Boko Haram terrorists will come and kill you. But through campaigns in the media and collaboration with security agencies people began to understand that government alone can’t defeat Boko Haram without the collaborative efforts of everyone.

In 2013, Borno state got super hero Baa Lawan, the first person who decided to join hands with soldiers and used staff to identify and arrest Boko Haram members. This impressive feat surprised many people, because what appeared impossible had become possible. How could anyone use sticks to arrest someone who possessed a gun? Displacing and defeating terrorists in their fortress is not easy but collaboration with government is great way to end any such terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

University of Maiduguri was a great university because it graduated many famous people in Nigeria. A lot of students from various states want to study at Unimaid. Unfortunately, Boko Haram insurgency stopped them from being Unimaid products.

Meanwhile, we need to bring back our civilian JTF as we knew before. Everyone in Borno state male and female, young and old must be a civilian JTF. Borno has witnessed negative effect of supporting bad people among good ones. There are a lot of victims who are ready to sacrifice their lives and prosperities in order to end Boko Haram.

With the effort of our amiable government to eliminate terrorism from our dear country, we civilians we knew government alone cannot accomplish insecurities to our country without more support from us. Let’s join our hands to end Boko Haram terrorist; government itself, stakeholders, traditional rulers as well as people.

I could only appeal to our government, stakeholders and traditional rulers to support civilian JTF in Borno state in order to defeat Boko Haram and their sponsors in side Maiduguri, Borno state.

Adamu Ali Usman

Department of Mass Communication,

University of Maiduguri