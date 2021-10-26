How to download, install, operate eNaira (FULL DETAILS)

Nigeria’s apex bank, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday launched the much-awaited electronic Naira called eNaira.

The launch launching of eNaira Will enable Nigerians to download, install and use the mobile app to transact businesses across the country as long as there is an internet connection.

The eNaira application is available on both Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple App Store for iOS users.

From any of the play stores, search for the eNaira Speed Wallet app and when it appears, tap the Installicon to begin the download and installation process.

When this is completed, you would be required to signup to commence the onboarding process.

It will prompt the Select Your Bank menu. You would be required to choose your bank from the prop up and when this is done, the Create Account page will show for you to input your Phone Number (normally, this should be the number linked with your bank account) and Password, which must be a minimum of 12 characters.

When this is done, the next page will require you to input your;

First Name

Last Name

Date of Birth

State of Origin

Account Number

BVN

When this is completed, you will have to click the Continue button.

On successful validation of the details, a wallet activation mail is sent to the email address linked to your BVN.

Please note that the system will unlock you after 30 minutes.

When you get to your registered email, you will be required to click on Activate Wallet to confirm your email and activate your eNaira Speed Wallet.

Enter your Username (email address tied to your BVN) and the Password you created during the sign up to access your eNaira Speed Wallet.

To fund the eNaira Speed Wallet, log in to your Bank Mobile/Internet Banking platform and initiate the transfer and you are good to go.

As of the time of filing this report, the eNaira Speed Wallet has recorded over 5,000 downloads. The app size is 8.5MB.