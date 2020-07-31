How to end Covid-19 pandemic – Ajanaku

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, Asiwaju Rotimi Ajanaku, on Friday identified acknowledgement of the absolute supremacy of the Almighty Allah as the only way to end Covid-19 pandemic and other problems.

Ajanaku stated this in a message to felicitate with Muslims all over the country, especially in Oyo on this year’s Eid el-Kabir celebration.

According to him, there is the need to seek divine solution to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Congratulating Muslim faithful for being alive to celebrate this year’s Eid el-Kabir despite the threat of Covid-19 pandemic, Asiwaju Ajanaku urged Nigerians “to be modest and ensure adherence to all the precautionary measures put in place to stop the spread of Covid-19 during Sallah period.”

“I know if we start to acknowledge the power and supremacy of God over every of our problems including Covid-19, insecurity and others, we shall overcome all. It’s a privilege to us all, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters to be among the living granted grace by Almighty Allah to celebrate another Eid el-Kabir in the land of the living.

“I congratulate all Muslims all over the world and wish them peaceful and joyful celebration. Meanwhile, I want to implore our people to be modest and ensure adherence to all the precautionary measures put in place to stop the spread of Covid-19 during Sallah period,” he said.