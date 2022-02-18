‘How to end insecurity in Nigeria’

The member representing Akamkpa/Biase Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Daniel Asuquo, has said “insecurity in Nigeria is not insurmountable as sheer political will and anger on the part of the federal government can bring the menace to an end.”

The three-term lawmaker, who said this in Calabar, Friday, in a chat with our reporter, noted that although the government was doing its best to contain terrorists and other criminal elements, “it needs to muster additional political will with all resources available to ensure the country returns to the good old days in which citizens could travel across the country without any form of fear.”

He said, “Everyone in the corridor must be angry about the hijacking of our country by terrorists and kidnappers.We can stop this anomaly. Our government has human and material resources to remove this shame and return our country to the era in which one could travel across Nigeria without fear.

“Let government at all levels muster additional political will to tackle the menace headlong. Our people themselves should be angry about the menace of insecurity and should partner the government in solving this problem.”

Asuquo, who is aspiring to govern Cross River in 2023, said the solution to the security challenges in the state “is at my fingertips and I will use the same to tackle it frontally when I’m elected.”

“My state, Cross River, as it is now, is under siege of insecurity, but the siege shall be over. We have lost interaction between government and the people, no information sharing and no enthusiasm in protecting our society again, and the government itself has not invested much in security.

“We will create a new road map on security within the first six months of our administration and ensure we put sixty percent of our energy into securing Cross River state. This is because our lofty plans on economy and governance can only succeed when there is security.”