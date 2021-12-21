How to end insecurity in Nigeria

As a country of 61 years in existence, Nigeria is currently playing a game of ‘Death or Alive’. It is without doubt that there is an unwholesome backwardness in economy, education, health and numerous other indices of progress and development. Saddled with this avalanche of challenges, the most worrisome is the lack of peace in the country, which is undeniably the bedrock of every pillar that holds the fortune of any society in quest of sustainable development.

We all know that peace is the bedrock of development. Therefore, when there is no peace in a country, nothing will likely wear the shape of greatness. It’s with only peace that we can set and move our life elatedly in a pace that is devoid of any hindrances. In fact, only with peace can we think of a brighter today, therefore, motivating the possibility of a promising future that bespeaks of heroes and heroines.

However, we cannot continue with the current threat to the possibility of greatness so long as the country continues to wallow in what is our today’s unfortunate scenarios. The wave of armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, and other insecurity menaces must be put to a halt if we envision a peaceful society. There is hardly a day when there are no reported cases of armed robbery, kidnapping and many cross match cases as dittoed. In Nigeria, lives and property are no longer safe.

To bring an end to the menace of insecurity, which both directly and indirectly affects our progress and development as a country, we must ensure that we start by electing competent leaders that are ready to serve the country well without discrimination. That is, leaders that are also ready to serve everyone, irrespective of one’s tribe, religion, or political affiliations. Let everyone feel a sense of belonging.

In the same vein, government at all levels should be serious about the safety of citizens. They should not be compromising. Anyone found guilty of an offence, especially when it borders on the threat to peace, should be prosecuted in court and never be let scot-free. This will set an example as well a chastisement to those who have the interest of being a threat to the serenity of citizens.

I strongly believe it is possible to eradicate insecurity. It is possible to avert any threat to our country’s growth and development; but unless citizens are responsible and they learn to consider competency over any other unyielding characteristics that are selfishly driven, and governments too bestowed with the trust of delivering nothing but the best being responsible, we will continue to wallow in even more disastrous menaces.

Salim Yakubu Akko,

Gombe, Gombe state.

