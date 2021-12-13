How to end kidnapping in Nigeria

Kdnapping in Nigeria is getting worse, particularly in the Northwest and Northcentral regions. It started from local communities with less security and counter inforcement. Although the government took some actions against the rising cases of kidnapping around the country however nothing seems to have changed.

The kidnappers invade schools and other places and abduct people including very important personalities and destroy properties without witnessing a strong security intervention most of the times.

Changing the security tactics and reformation will maximally overcome the power of these kidnappers and it will enable the Nigerian forces to have full control of every region or hideout around the country. Furthermore, the change from old tactics by the Nigerian forces to apply new ones, that is creating a modern system of operation of combatting kidnappers, is necessary. Tthis will surely help the forces to tackle them after gathering the information about how they operate around small communities and tracking their pathways to bombard their hideouts using drones and other technology.

Also, the government should priiotise security and stop supplies of information, food items, and other basic amenities to kidnappers and enact punitive law against sponsors of kidnappers.

The securing of government and forces information from being leaked to kidnappers will help to keep them in the dark on actions against them. A special court should be set up for speedy trial and conviction of culprits.

There are some possible ways which if the government of Nigeria strictly follows kidnapping will come to a dead end. The government at all levels should provide employment to engage the youths in order to discourage them taking up criminality.

Precisely, the government should make more effort by applying three technical security operations, keep an eye on suspected places and avoid negotiation or paying ransom to kidnappers because with the mentioned principle surely kidnapping won’t be as powerful as it is now.

Abubakar Sadiq Maina, Department of Mass Communication, Borno state University, Maiduguri, Borno state

