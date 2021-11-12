How to kill Boko Haram ideology, others – Retired soldier

The director-general, Home Integrated Design Ltd., Arc. Murad Saddeek, has donated ICT laboratory equipment to Government Secondary School, Hajj Camp Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Saddeek who said he served the arm forces under the Nigerian Forces for 20 years and retired in November, 2020, and went into construction as a contractor, added that he deemed fit to “appreciate my country Nigeria by giving back to society out of my gratuity paid to me.”

“I have come to realise that the only way of killing the ideology of the Boko Haram sect and other forms of criminality is through education. It’s only education that can cause a change to many and to our society. With the way the world is going in the area of ICT, it is necessary for students and teachers to become computer- literate in order to fit into this computer age,” he said.

He added: “The ICT computer centre which we have donated to the school and equipped comprises 12 computers of 15-inch touch screen; a projector screen; 12 tables and 24 chairs with a stand-by a power-generating set and internet services in addition to adequate security burglary system.

“GSS Hajji Camp can now conduct JAMB examinations and other CBT examinations.”

Saddeek called on the general public to, no matter their status, assist the education sector “because the government alone can not do it; they need our support so as to eradicate idleness and failures.”

Commissioning the ICT centre at GSS Hajji Camp, Gwagwalada, the chairman, Secondary Education Board (SED), Alhaji Yahaya Musa Muhammad, charged the school authorities to “always make judicious use of the equipment.”

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, the principal of the school, Mr. Ishaya Doma, said the “importance of ICT implementation in present day school system cannot be over-emphasised, especially within the area of collaboration and self-learning.”