How to set up a provision store

Business plan Before you open a supermarket or store you should sit down and draft a business plan,and the strategy that you will use to achieve your goals,the amount of money you will invest,the profit you are expecting to make Etc,failure to plan translates to planning to fail.

Business registration Consider registering your business if you plan to start off on a large scale,if however you want to start off on a small scale,then you should wait till your business grows.

However you might still be required to pay some fees to the state government or the community where the business is located.

Location The location of your supermarket or provision store is very important,as a new comer you wouldn’t want to go and rent a shop where there is stiff competition,its better to rent a shop where there is less supermarkets and competition,the goal should be to rent a shop in a strategic position with less competition.

Supplies Look for manufacturers and wholesale distributors of goods and products.

When it comes to supermarket and provision business the good thing about it is that your customers get to choose from a whole lot of varieties of products.

You should make sure that you stock your shop with different products at a moderate price.

Organisation This is very important to organize your supermarket,because a well organized supermarket usually experience more sales because your customers already know where to pick what they want easily without wasting time.

Arrange the items for sale neatly according to different category,this will also enable you to monitor your items and it will also be easier to restock.

Efficient staff You cannot run a supermarket business alone or even a provision business,you will definitely need some help with running your shop.

Depending on the level or scale you want to run your business in,you should consider employing a store manager,a cashier or maybe if the supermarket is large you can also hire a security man.

Employees welfare Owners of supermarkets and large provision stores always neglect this aspect whereas it is a very important part of supermarket business.

Your employees will be dealing with different kinds of people with different characters and attitudes,so therefore they should be trained and courteous to your customers.

A well served customer will definitely come back to patronize you again and will as well recommend your services to their friends and colleagues.

Advertisment You have to make a constant effort too advertise your business,if printing of flyers and hand bills is not working out,then you should try advertising with try jingles on local radio stations,or facebook adverts,google adverts etc all this will definitely make your supermarket to become popular.

Freebies Consider giving out freebies like calendars or any of your branded merchandise to your loyal customers.

They will definitely show it off to their friends and colleague and this in turn will attract more customers

