How to solve Nigeria’s unemployment problem – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called for the creation of jobs for the youth, particularly in the agricultural sector, to address the problem of unemployment in Nigeria.

Obasanjo gave the advice yesterday while speaking on the topic ‘Unemployment in Nigeria: The Way Out’ at a job fair at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

He said there are job opportunities all around the country, especially in agribusiness.

“Being a sole business person in the agricultural business, I had discovered the great job opportunities in agriculture,” he said .

His farm in Ota, Ogun State, one of the largest in Nigeria, produces a variety of poultry, livestock and food items.

One of his farms was among 16 businesses shut down last month by the Oyo state government for defaulting in payment of environmental development levy.

In his address to the students at the fair on Thursday, Mr Obasanjo said the only problem is that Nigerians are yet to discover opportunities in agriculture because the system seems not to be encouraging the platform for the youth.

He stressed that the realities of the 21st century Nigeria cannot do away with agriculture.

“This means that it is very important we start discovering the immense opportunities in agriculture by embracing agriculture passionately,” he said.

Several companies at the event, including Julius Berger Nig.

PLC, Portion Consult and Brick-House Construction Company LTD, offered the participants opportunities such as CV checking, consultations, and other jobs.

The Vice-Chancellor of OAU, Eyitope Ogunbodede, in his address described as unfortunate the present system in Nigeria that is unable to provide jobs for the youth.

“The present curriculum in the university is currently undergoing a design to bridge this gap,” he said.

