How touts alerted authorities on Imo Cathedral fire – Fr Nzerogu

Touts who stayed around the popular Control Post roundabout close to the magnificent Maria Assumpta Cathedral Owerri, were the ones that alerted the church authorities when a part of the church building, precisely the dressing room, caught fire on Sunday night.

Although an official statement on the fire incident had not been made public as at the time of filing this report, Head of the Social Communications of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Rev. Father Ray Nzerogu, told Blueprint that the agbero (touts) who always cluster around the roundabout looking for their daily bread, were the ones who first noticed the inferno and shouted.

They almost immediately climbed the Cathedral fence and jumped into the compound and alerted the authorities who called on men of the Federal Fire Service, who rushed in and put off the fire.

It was gathered that the fire incident which occurred around 11pm, affected only the dressing room of the priests and was on the verge of spreading to other areas when it was put off.

As at 10am on Monday, some church committee members and workers were seen cordoning off the affected area with red ribbons to make way for further investigation and possible repairs.