How Ugwuanyi, Ortom, Ikpeazu, Obi became victims of Wike’s deception – Atiku

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25th election, Atiku Abubakar said Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike deceived Governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) into committing political suicide.

Atiku in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Wednesday, said Wike has lost relevance outside Rivers state.

Shaibu’s statement was in response to a statement by the Rivers state government wherein they warned Atiku to “caution his attack dogs”.

Atiku’s aide, who berated Wike, said the Rivers state governor lacked the moral right to caution anyone about decorum.

He said “Governor Wike was nominated as minister by Governor Rotimi Amaechi. He got there and betrayed Amaechi and continues to insult him on a daily basis. In 2017 he tried to take over the soul of PDP by insisting that Prince Uche Secondus should be national chairman but he soon fought with Prince Secondus and orchestrated his removal because of his desperation to be President.

“As governor he constantly undermined his colleagues notably Governors Ben Ayade (Cross River), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo). Ayade and Umahi eventually left out of frustration. Even Peter Obi left due to the constant insults from Wike who battled with him over the structure of the PDP in Anambra State.

“In 2021 Governor Wike wanted Senator Iyorchia Ayu to hand him the Presidential ticket but when this didn’t work, he tried to remove Ayu as well. In his most recent act of desperation, he deceived four of his colleague governors to reject the PDP thereby pushing them into political suicide.

“Governor Wike’s claim that he opposed Atiku for the sake of fairness is like a prostitute claiming to be in business in order to feed the poor. No one believes his lies anymore, including those he pays to attend his sponsored events where he entertains them with horrible dance steps.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

