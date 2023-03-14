How used bags’ traders make high sales from business

Some years back used bags were often associated with the very poor, but at the moment, it is a different story as even the well-to-do also patronize them as these vendors makes high sales from the business . ADEOLA AKINBOBOLA writes.

The current economic situation in the country has driven Nigerians across the country to patronise fairly used bags even during the yuletides.

Many households, especially women now go for used bags for themselves and their children due to the high cost of new ones.

Nigerians opinions on fairly used bags

A resident of Kubwa market where she was seen buying second hand bags, said that it was cheaper and affordable.

“I decided to buy these ones, when I wash it with warm water, it will turn to new bags.

“Things are just too expensive. One cannot understand the kind of change we are going through,” she said.

Similarly, Mrs Vera Ekpenyong-Ita said that she took time to select good second hand Bags and traveling bags for herself and the children at Garki market, as she could not afford to buy new ones.

“Imagine a baby bag for my three months old baby and they were saying N8,000; and I have five children, so where will I get money to buy school bags for each of them in this hard economic situation.

“So many people, especially young girls like me cannot even afford fairly used wares talk less of ready-made.

“I am a graduate and there is no work, so where do you want me to get money to buy fairly used bags, no way,” she said.

Also, a civil servant, Mrs Animashaun Victoria, said: “As a person, I don’t like fairly used bags because I always feel strangers who I don’t know their medical history have carried them. But now I have no other option than mixing it with other brands. I don’t do the buying from the shops but online. I just have to buy them to cut down expenses.”

For Mallam Sanusi Abubakar, a trader told Business Starter that the business is booming now more than ever before.

He said the business, which he started 3 years ago have been able to put food on his table and also cater for other needs .

The fairly used bag, grade 1 buy today ranges from N20,000 upwards, which is twice the old price.

According to the Chairperson, National Council of Women Committee, Mrs. Amagu Oluchi, most classy women are now managing their lean resources by mixing a few brand new bags they can afford with fairly used bags.

For classy women who cannot afford many designers at a time, they resign to fairly used Bags .”

Meanwhile, the prices of bags were cheap enough for the poor to afford.

But the state of the economy has beaten that history to death. The ‘second hand’ bags, ‘bend down select’ have also become expensive and unaffordable for the poor since the rich started patronising them.

Sales of used bags online

The roadside picking of bags has improved and now they are sold online.

The price of a first grade bags now range from N25, 000 upwards which was even twice its price as at 2015.

Also, the price of bags which was as low as N3000 as at 2015 has risen to N25,000 and above.

Testifying to this fact, Madam Charity “ The depreciation of the naira has seriously affected our business. The price of grade 1 female bags now goes for N200, 000 and above as against N50, 000 before. Depending on your luck, a bale may contain few clean bags that can help you recover your money.

“We look at the transportation cost and other levies before putting a price on each piece”.

It has been discovered that most classy women now go for first grade used bags , instead of their usual all round UK, bags , due to the consistent rise in the prices of those brands.

How to start used bags business

The bags market is always open to those who want go start a new business like the okrika business. Those who sell fairly used bags then in bale and sell retail.

Learning bags trade

Attaching yourself to already established bags business is no exception. Apprenticeship in the business for 3-6 months is usually the best option of learning intricacies ,rules and tricks in the business .

Get a location

A good location increases the chances of buyers locating your business.You can rent a shop in the market or around the street where there are alot of passersby and commuters .

Decide where to buy bale

The following markets are negotiable places to try such as Yaba market, Balogun market, Idumota market . You can also go to Cotonu nearby market outside Nigeria.

