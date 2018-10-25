How victims died in Abia pipeline fire – Hospital

The Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba, has said
four out of the five victims of the Osisioma pipeline fire died of
severe burn injuries and not due to the incompetence of its personnel.
The hospital offered the explanation in a statement made available to
the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by its assistant director, public
relations, Joe Onwuka, in Aba yesterday.
Onwuka said the hospital never received more than five victims of the
fire, noting that allegations that it received and lost all 12
patients were lies from persons desiring to ridicule the credibility
of the facility.
“ABSUTH wishes to implore the public to ignore and disregard the
claims or any insinuations on the social media over the incident as it
pertains to the handling and management of the Osisioma pipeline fire
victims.
“That for the avoidance of any doubts, the management of Abia State
University Teaching Hospital states clearly that the story making the
rounds that ABSUTH received and lost 12 patients following the
unfortunate incident is patently false.
“That only five patients out of whom four, including a couple caught
by the flames in their home, died in the Teaching Hospital. That
ABSUTH has two plastic surgeons including one of the very best in the
country.
“That all the patients who died received the best possible care at
ABSUTH’s Intensive Care Unit but could not survive because of the
nature and intensive degree of the burns that afflicted them,’’ the
statement read in part.
Onwuka also said the comments claiming ABSUTH was incompetent in
handling the victims were deliberate attempts to incite the public
against the management of the hospital.
“We wish to confirm that we have necessary resources and manpower to
handle different medical emergencies in line with global best
practices and with state-of-the-art technology equipment and
supplies,” he said.
While urging the public to ignore the dangerous rumour, the hospital
promised to give more updates on the matter in due course.
NAN recalls that media reports had been awash with a statement
credited to the Speaker, Abia House of Assembly, Chikwendu Kanu,
during a visit to the victims in the hospital on October 15.
The reports quoted Kanu as saying that ,“the deplorable condition” of
the hospital and poor patient management resulted in the death of the
victims.
