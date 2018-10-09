How we arrested suspected armed robbers – Police

The police in Lagos yesterday said it arrested several suspected armed robbers at various locations across the state in September.

Imohimi Edgal, the state police commissioner, said at a press conference in Lagos that during the period under review, the command worked hard to put the activities of perpetrators of violent crimes in check.

“To that end, some armed robbers and cultists were arrested and their arms and ammunition recovered,” Edgal said.

The first set of armed robbers, according to the police boss were arrested on September 12 at Fashola Estate, SangoOta, where they were robbing vehicle spare part dealers.

“Information was received from a reliable source that some armed robbers were sighted at Fashola Estate, SangoOta, robbing vehicle spare part dealers.

Based on the information, the Command mobilized its operatives attached to the RRS and that of the FSARS Ikeja to the scene.” Edgal explained that when the robbers sighted the operatives, the armed robbers took to their heels.

“However, luck ran out on two of them, Suleiman Seun, 31 years and Olamilekan Olaoluwa, 24 years whose attempts to flee the scene were not successful.” One locally made pistol, cut-to-size barrel gun, four wheels of a Land Rover SUV and two tyres and two auto batteries were recovered from them, the police said.

The police said another team of street robbers was arrested on September 13 at Agility Road, Ketu, Lagos.

“These armed robbers were robbing passersby of their valuables and upon getting the information, the police deployed operatives from Ketu Police Station and FSARS, Ketu to the scene,” Edgal said.

“The robbers fled when they saw police operatives but one of them, Lekan Ashiru, 22 years , was unlucky as he was arrested at the scene with a locally made pistol and three live cartridges.” Edgal stated that investigation is ongoing with a view to arresting other members of the gang for prosecution.

The third set of robbers was arrested on September 26, after the police received information from members of the public that some armed bandits were robbing shop owners along St. Saviour Street, Okota, Lagos.

With the deployment of operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau and FSARS, one of the armed bandits, Alexander Oluwaseyi was arrested, the police said.

“Alexander Oluwaseyi claimed to be a student of Kogi state University but was rusticated by the school authorities due to cult activities.

“One cut to size double barrel gun and two live cartridges were the items the police recovered from him.” Edgal enjoined members of the public to be conscious of their environment and to alert the police if there is any criminal act ongoing in their community

