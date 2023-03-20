How we prioritise institutional framework to boost revenue – FCT-IRS boss

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Mr. Haruna Abdullahi, has said the management of the Service prioritises institutional framework as key strategy to steadily boost revenue generation in the territory.

Abdullahi stated this while giving a key note address on “Accounting for a better world” at the annual Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) members, partner employers and students summit 2023 in Abuja.

He explained that what the management of the Service under his leadership has been doing in the last two years was to build a strong and robust system that would outlive them, thereby making processes and procedures of tax administration easier and seamless with a view to enhance tax collections.

“What we have been doing in the last two years is to build the institutional framework to fit into globally recognised institutions that will be a model for not only our counterpart agencies in Nigeria but in Africa.

“We have carried out a number of reforms to reshape the Service to enhance our revenue drive in the FCT. We have stepped up on our awareness campaigns to educate taxpayers on all our processes as well mobilise the prospective taxpayers to be in tax net.

“Our engagement with our major stakeholders has been enhanced overtime as we constantly engage them, update and educate them on decision, direction and introduction of any policy in order to carry them along,” he said.

