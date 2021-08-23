How we raided ex-BBNaija housemate Dorothy Bachor’s house – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said Big Brother Naija (BBN) star, Dorothy Bachor, refused operatives of the commission access to her apartment.

Ms Bachor, Monday morning, took to her social media page to express anger and accused the anti-graft agency of raiding her apartment under the guise of searching for a suspected internet fraudster.

Her post read in part, “What is the need of being a citizen of this country if I can’t feel safe in my own house. It’s 5am and I’m literally shaking and so upset right now. I feel like my head is about to explode, I’m numb.

“At 4:45am I heard a loud sound and voices followed after, I rushed out almost naked to see five fully armed @officialefcc men in my living room and one of them saying: oh na that big brother babe be this?

“In my confused state I’m trying to understand what in the hell was going on. Why did they break down my door? Then one of them said they were looking for someone who ran into my estate and I should lock my door, stay indoors and not say a word. I’m shaking at this point and so confused because how exactly is this even okay.”

However, the commission in a press statement by the Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said: “The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to a post on Instagram by one Dorothy Bachor, alleging that operatives of the Commission broke into her home in the early hours of today, August 23, 2021.

“The commission can confirm that operatives from the Lagos Command of the commission, acting on verified intelligence, executed a Search Warrant at a block of flats located in the Lekki area of Lagos on Monday, August 23, 2021, during which nine internet fraud suspects were arrested.

“Ms. Bachor’s apartment happened to be one of the flats in the building. EFCC operatives had knocked on her entrance door, identified themselves as being from the Commission on a mission to execute a Search Warrant. But they were refused entry, for several minutes by Bachor’s sister.

“The operatives were left with no choice than to force their way in, lest suspects escape or destroy vital evidence.”

According to Uwujaren, “It is important to state that law abiding citizens have no reason to refuse the execution of a validly obtained Search Warrant.

“And, contrary to the information making the rounds in the social media, Ms. Bachor was not present during the operation and the anti- EFCC stories about her coming out half-naked among other fantastical details appear to have been invented to fit the pattern she and other internet-fuelled stars so desperately want to push about the EFCC.

“It is important to reiterate that nine alleged internet fraud suspects were apprehended in the block of flats housing Ms. Bachor’s apartment.”