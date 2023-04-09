‘How we rescued wife of late Ogboni leader in Osun,’ local security narrate

A local security outfit, Kiriji Heritage Defender, Sunday explained how the second wife of late Ogboni leader, Oba Adetoyese Olakisan, Rashidat was rescued from kidnappers after six days.

Kidnappers had invaded the residence of Olakisan and abducted his two wives, Monday, at Imesi, Obokun local government of Osun state.

Olakisan, a policeman and a woman in his car, died while trailing the kidnappers.

However, one of his wives escaped Tuesday claiming that her husband led him out of the bush.

Speaking with Journalists, Sunday, the convener of Kiriji Heritage Defender, Dr. Ademola Ekundayo, confirmed that the second wife had been rescued after a gun duel with the kidnappers inside the bush in Ekiti state.

He explained that kidnappers had dominated the village called ‘Aba Paanu’ between Oke-Imesi and Ikoro-Ekiti, where the victim was rescued.

He said, “our government must engage local security. The kidnappers have surrounded us already. We took N2 million to them. But when they discovered that we are many, they started shooting. We saw two of them holding the woman. They left the woman and ran away.

“They operate around that hills. They asked for five cartons of Fearless drink, one roll of cigarettes, MTN, Glo recharge cards, and others.”

The coordinator of Kiriji Heritage in Otan-Ile, Obokun local government, Ajayi Adebayo, explained that the kidnappers are Fulani herdsmen who are heavily armed.

He said, “The only problem we have is that we don’t have ammunition. We can enter the bush and face them as many as they are.”

