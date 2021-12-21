How we secured release of 80,000 journalists, activists during pandemic – African Rising



The Co-coordinator, African Rising, Ms Muhammed Lamin, has revealed that during the pandemic, the movement secured the release of no fewer than 80,000 journalists and activists in the region.

This is as the movement lamented the continued brutality of journalists and activists in the continent, noting that it will not make them relent in their effort.

Latin said this in Abuja at an event to unveil the winners of Africans Rising, Activist of the year Award.

He however noted that the release was made possible through African Rising’s Freedom Campaign.

“We have lost a lot of our compatriots through bullets, detentions, torture and all forms of human brutality put on them by our governments,” she said.

He said Africans Rising is a movement which supports and shows solidarity with movements across the continents to achieve their cause.

African Rising is a Pan-African movement of people and organisations, working for peace, justice and dignity.

Another Co-Chair of the Movement and Nigerian Activist, Mr Deji Adeyanju, said the movement made solidarity interventions to Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cameroon, amongst other countries to ensure restoration of democratic rule.

A Nigerian anti-corruption activist, Wilson Atumeyi, emerged the winner of the Africans Rising, a Pan-African movement’s Activist of the year.

Those honoured are a Zambian movement, Youth for Parliament and Joice Zou, a poet from Angola won the Artistic Activist of the year.

Also speaking, Ms Coumba Toure, said Africa should be able to get past the stage where one gets threat to life for speaking out.

“We in Africa need to move past the time where speaking your opinion becomes a threat to your life so that is a big challenge,” Toure said.

The Co-coordinator of the movement said that the African rising is built on the foundation that wherever there is injustice, they are people, organisations and movements fighting for justice and we want them to be seen, and their voices heard.

Speaking on the award, the Co-coordinator of the movement said it was not limited to celebrating only the winner but to recognise the efforts of everyone listed in the categories for their efforts.

“What we are doing with these awards is to show that they are there. we have criterias and our members vote to decide who is the winner.

“But the truth is, every activist, every movement, every artist that has been in this contest is who we want to be seen.

“So, whether or not they are chosen, our work is to show who they are, our work is to amplify their voices and what we want is that what they fight for, and those who can see them or hear them through us support them,” she said.

On his part, the Co-Chair of the Movement, Wangui Goro said the award aims at encouraging young African activists pushing for the desired change on the African continent and to spur others to join the cause.

Goro said the awardees were recognised for their selfless contributions towards the attainment of democracy, justice, human rights, good governance of the African continent.

“The movement is not an enemy of government but one which vision is in line with the African Union Vision 2063 that spells out politically what Africans want in line with constitutions of countries,” she said.

She said the goal of the movement is also geared towards ensuring that African can speak their minds against any form of injustice, inhumanity and brutality without getting.

“The AU has vision 2063, which spells out the Africa politically that we want so we are just pushing that agenda alongside the constitutions of our countries. This is a political framework of Africa itself.

“We are not anybody’s enemy, we are hoping on our governments and supporting them.

“We are excited at this event where in the past year young African activists raised their voices and brought positive changes to their communities despite the mounting challenges of global health and political crises.

“However, we are inspired by their selfless activism and African Rising for justice, peace and dignity comes together each year to acknowledge and celebrate their accomplishments through Africans rising activism awards,” Goro said.

