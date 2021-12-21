How we surpassed target to generate over N2trn in 2021 – Customs









The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has adduced effective monitoring, diligence, hard work, collaborations and the massive onslaught against illegal activities and smuggling as some of the reasons for the increase in its revenue generation drive that saw the service exceed its target by almost hundred percent in 2021.



The NCS disclosed in Lagos that it generated a whopping sum of over N2.3trillion revenue into the federal government coffer, far above projected target of N1. 679 trillion in the outgoing year.



Deputy National Public Relations Officer of the Customs, Timi Bomodi told journalists and stakeholders at a parlay on trade facilitation that the highest revenue was generated from the Apapa and Tin-Can Island Commands in Lagos.



Also, the service image maker told the gathering that the NCS has integrated and automated over 90 percent of its activities which has enabled its public avail themselves information on both the custom’s web based and mobile applications.



Bomodi said “we have generated over N2.3trillion meaning we have surpassed our revenue target of N1.679 trillion for the year. As usual the year began with high expectations with regards to revenue generation and the enforcement of fiscal policy.”



Based on the target achieved in 2020, the service was given the onerous task of collecting N1.679trillion into the Federation account. It was also expected to build on the successes of the border closure to stem the tide of illicit trade in small arms and light weapons, smuggling and other cross border crimes.”



Speaking further, the Deputy Comptroller said “In all its key performance indices, the Service was able to achieve remarkable successes through the diligence and hard work of its officers and the

support of key stakeholders. In the current year, the NCS has already exceeded expectations in revenue generation by going beyond the target set for it by the government,” he pointed out.

Equally speaking of the service successes during the outgoing 2021, he said landmark seizures of various prohibited items including arms and ammunition, pangolin scales, smuggled foreign contrabands including parboiled rice smuggled into the country from neighbouring West-African countries were confiscated at various times.

He explained that “in its anti-smuggling activities, the service has made landmark seizures of absolutely prohibited items and items prohibited by trade.

The Service made seizures of 17,137 kg of pangolin scales, 44 kg elephant tusks and 60 kg in pangolin claws all valued at over N22 billion.

“This was made possible through active collaboration between NCS, US, British, and German officials who helped in tracking the suspicious shipment. It further led to the arrest and prosecution of some foreign nationals and their local collaborators.

“In October FOU operatives in zone A seized 751 bullets concealed in garri sacks, while arms, ammunitions and military uniforms were intercepted at Tin Can port Lagos in September 2021 just to mention a few. Our warehouses in all border formations are overflowing with seizures of rice, groundnut oil, used clothing, used vehicles etc.”

“At Apapa Area one Command, through the cooperation of other sister agencies and the Nigerian Navy a landmark seizure of cocaine with a DPV of 54 million dollars was made.

“This seizure was unique for the fact that the illicit substance was found in one of the compartments of a bulk carrier of sugar. In the same command 97 containers carrying illicit, expired drugs and other offensive goods with a duty paid value (DPV) of N17.5 billion was seized.”

