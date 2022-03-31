How women can obtain Umrah permit without male guardian – Ministry of Hajj

The Saudi Arabia ministry of Hajj And Umrah has announced that women now can issue an Umrah visa without the need for mahram (male guardian), but on one condition.

The ministry clarified that only women at age 45 and above can obtain Umrah visa for women coming from abroad to perform Umrah.



Women can issue an Umrah visa within “women’s group” if she is 45 years old and above, the ministry confirmed, stressing that the authorized local agent should form the women’s groups.

The ministry said that women under 45 years are obliged to have a mahram.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry had announced earlier that it would allow unvaccinated people to perform Umrah and pray in the Two Holy Mosques, on the condition that they were not infected or in contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

The Hajj and Umrah Ministry has also canceled for all pilgrims the requirement to verify the health status via Tawakkalna application.

Saudi Gazette