HREA to hold inaugural third sector conference

HR Expo Africa (HREA) has announced plans to hold an inaugural third Sector Conference (#TSC2018) aimed at using volunteering as a development modality for the nation.

According to the organisers, the conference will build capacity, bridge knowledge gaps, and inspire innovative solutions for operators and stakeholders of voluntary sector in Nigeria.

Founder of HREA, Mrs Erefa Fynecontry-Coker says #TSC2018 is an event where participant “can come to learn from and be inspired by CEOs, innovators and thinkers, carefully handpicked from the third sector industry, to deliver a blend of impactful content that will dot the i’s, cross the t’s and refresh our approach to voluntary and community-based initiatives.”

She noted that the one-day event will feature two Master classes, three keynotes, four breakout sessions with over five hundred industry delegates covering Not-for-profit Organizations, Social Enterprises, Think Tanks, Start-ups, Department of Social Work in Schools, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiatives and other social-impact platforms from around Nigeria.

“In a nation flowing with talented human resources, there has never been a better time to harness the power of goodwill for national prosperity.

#TSC2018 focuses on the issues most relevant to today’s voluntary sector, stimulating new thinking and inspiring action.

