HSE compliance: NEMSA ranks KEDCO 2021 best performing DisCo

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has again been ranked 2021 best performing DisCo by the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA).

This was contained in a press statement issued Friday by KEDCO’s head of corporate communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai.

According to the statement, “NEMSA was established by the 2015 NEMSA ACT to enforce Standards and Regulations of Electrical Installations to ensure efficient generation, safe and reliable delivery of electricity to end users while ensuring Safety of lives and property.

“NEMSA is saddled with the sole responsibility of ranking the performance of the 11 DISCOs and TCN in terms of compliance to Health and Safety Standards and Practices through Network Upgrade, Public safety awareness and Quick response to reported hazards.”

The statement stated that in his reaction to the development, the Management of KEDCO stated that the award showed the “level of efforts and commitment made by staff in reduction of accidents, public safety awareness, and timely submission of reports and quick resolution of hazards with intense network standardisation.”

It added that on his part, the MD/CEO, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, congratulated the staff and management team for the consecutive award “in this regard.”