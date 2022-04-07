Human capital development: The unifying lingua franca

On the pages of history, it has been discovered that for a society to develop and trigger its potential, it must invest in human capital developmennt.

Nigeria for all its accolades as the giant of Africa and the great hope of the black race has not been able to fulfil this potential. A journey through time has revealed that the country clay feet has a lot to do with the fact of its inability or lost of focus on human capital development.

While it is perfect to build roads, bridges and develop infrastructure, nonetheless, there must be connection with human capital development.

The human capital development and infrastructure development must of course run simultaneously, but without human capital development, it is only a matter of time before any monolith of structure built crumbles.

Human capital development is about nurturing the innate potential in humans in order to unleash individuals’ abilities that will transform into cumulative progress of the society. I believe it is called human capital for a reason; God has deposited a capital in every one which should be developed in the right direction, else it will not manifest or it will, albeit negatively.

In our context, human capital will evolve Nigerians to a pinnacle of consciousness that will awaken them to the realization that as citizens, they are indeed very important stakeholders in this project called Nigeria. Needless to say, is that Nigerians needs a proof from their leaders to believe so.

At times, when infrastructure are built, some citizens will vandalise it, not taking into consideration that it is for their benefit ab initio. Why? They do not have any sense of belonging, they feel used, cheated and ostracised, hence destruction of public infrastructure is a way of revenge. For many, it’s citizens versus government mentality. Over the years, our leaders have perhaps unconsciously misconfigured the minds of many Nigerians with the manner in which this country has been governed.

A lot of Nigerians believe the leaders are for themselves. It’s hard to argue against this stance on the evidence of what has transpired for donkey years in our dear country. Nigerians hope in our country, is very slim.

Human capital development disenthralls people even from their own shackles of penitentiary. It liberates the human mind and makes civility a conspicuous and default character in people.

You may have infrastructure, machines, technology, 21st century innovation like metaverse, but all these will count for nothing without human beings. These innovations were made by humans, to be consumed by humans and managed by them. The moment it dawns on any society that the people are its greatest asset, that is when transformation truly begins.

The similitude is like that of a stage play, having a magnificent stage does not translate to an excellent performance, you need excellent performers to have an excellent performance; To have an excellent country, you need excellent citizens, simple.

We focus on building schools, bridges and edifices and forget the fact it is human beings that will manage these structures and if they don’t have the requisite knowledge and attitude these facilities will eventually become moribund.

Human capital development will make citizens realise the sanctity of human life, because development of a nation lies truly in the ability of its populace to take ownership of the country and as such will not engage in activities capable of dragging it into anarchy.

Human capital development is not just about going to school, it is the process that activates humans’ capacity, competence and character. Human capital development is what sustains development as it has a huge impingement on socio-economic growth.

Focusing on human capital development solely and expecting transformation will be an illusion. Socio-economic activities must be in place in tandem with human capital development. These include: improved health services, better educational systems, proper allocation of resources, good governance, improved infrastructure and so on.

Government must make deliberate efforts in enhancing human capital, this will increase skilled workers (physically and psychologically) and will culminate into economic growth of our country.

On citizens part, human capital development is not a short journey. If government displays genuine intent and match it with action geared towards betterment of lives of its citizens, they will earn our trust and we will be patient enough to travel on this journey of human capital development together.

Protecting and investing in people should be our mantra. If Nigeria is to attain its much talked-about potential, the government must invest in its citizens. God bless Nigeria.

Hussein writes from Abuja.