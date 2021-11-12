Human right: NHRC to award stakeholders

The executive secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Tony Ojukwu has said that the Commission has put in place arrangements for the nomination and selection of deserving federal institutions, state government and civil society organizations (CSOs) for recognition at the 3rd edition of the National Human Rights Awards coming up in December.

The NHRC boss disclosed this before during a media dialogue on Thursday, in Abuja.

The awards he said, are in realization of the fact that the human rights situation in the country despite the daunting challenges, “can maintain a steady improvement if individuals and organisations are encouraged to do more, by appreciating their efforts in advancing the course of human rights in Nigeria.

“The Commission therefore deems it very crucial to encourage federal government agencies, state governments and civil society organizations to continue to advance the promotion and protection of human rights in Nigeria in order to have better and egalitarian society void of all forms of human rights violations and a people imbued with the culture of respect for democratic norms and social justice.”

Ojukwu said, the awards are in 3 categories: federal government agencies, state governments, and Civil Society organisations. Adding that members of the public are expected to select from the list of nominations through voting for their preferred choices.

He further stated that the indicators for selecting deserving categories for the award include; the degree of accessibility of the MDA services to the public, for state government will be on their outstanding performance in the improvement of education, health, housing, payment of workers’ salaries, prompt payment of gratuity and pension. While for CSOs is to show work in improving the understanding and respect for human rights in Nigeria amongst others.

He said a special web domain for public and online voting process is a demonstration of the Commission’s commitment to public participation and transparency in the whole exercise.

“The domain address is www.nhrcawards.ng, we seize this opportunity to appreciate our partners in the Human Rights Awards programme, the Citizens Advocacy for Social & Economic Rights (CASER).

“Voting will commence on Friday, 12th and ends on 22nd November while the results would be aired on the 10th of December, 2021 during the commemoration of alongside the International Human Rights Day.”