Human survival hinged knowledge acquisition- Basiru





The Senate spokesperson, Dr Ajibola Basiru, declared Tuesday that human survival is hinged on acquisition of knowledge.

Senator Basiru who stated this in Osogbo while declaring open a day workshop for select women journalists by the National Association of Women Journalists, Osun state chapter, said : “journalism requires that the professionals expand their horizon of intellectual acquisition as we are in a knowledge-driven society”.

The federal lawmaker representing Osun Central in the Senate took a swipe at journalists who take delight in misinforming the public with screaming headlines, whose stories were devoid of truths and lacking the necessary principles of investigative journalism.

According to him, “regulation does not take away freedom of press but is a mechanism to prevent abuse of privilege and protect the press against becoming bastion of lies and calumnies”.

He enjoined journalists to speak truth to powers that be, expose corruption and abuse of power using the instrumentality of investigation and truth.

He also urged newsmen to focus on development journalism instead of dissipating energy on matters that can lead to dismemberment of the Nation.

Earlier in her welcome address, Chairman, Osun NAWOJ, Mrs Motunrayo Ayegbayo appreciated Senator Basiru for supporting the workshop tremendously, assuring him that NAWOJ will continue to appreciate him in all spheres.

Chairman, Osun Council Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu also commended the Senator for always being accessible to his constituents and the press within and outside the state.

“The disposition of Senator Ajibola Basiru to the media in the state is unprecedented”, he said.

