Human trafficking: Journalists, others make case for NAPTIP operatives to bear arms

Worried by the risks faced by operatives of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) while attending to investigations, arrest, and other field operations journalists and other stakeholders in Trafficking In Persons (TIP) and Smuggling of Migrants (SOM) have made case for the operatives to bear arms.

This was part of the communique by participants at the end of a three day training and capacity development orientataion workshop for development of standard reporting template for members of TIP media corps.

“The three-day training and capacity development workshop was organised in continuation of the prevention strategy for Trafficking In Persons (TIP) and Smuggling of Migrants (SOM) under the Action Against Trafficking In Persons and Smuggling of Migrants (A-TIPSOM) project funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by FIIAPP in conjunction with NAPTIP.

“The workshop with the objective to increase the level of awareness of the general public to prevent both TIP and SOM had participants drawn from the print, electronic and new media; the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Immigration Service, Network Against Child Trafficking Abuse and Labour (NACTAL) and NAPTIP,” it read in part.

According to the participants, “Following the exhaustive paper presentations and deliberations on wide-ranging issues in TIP and SOM, participants unanimously agreed, among others, that the Nigerian media needs to be more proactive and Insightful, in order to provide more coverage for TIP activities and endeavour to create more awareness by engaging all media organizations to join in the campaign.

“Effective implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP) Act 2015, and amendment of the same, to capture some areas of the crime, and provide appropriate punishment for offenders, including enablers of offenders.”

Particpants at the workshop aimed at building the capacity of journalists covering TIP and SOM further resolved that, “NAPTIP needs more presence in all states of the federation and all 774 local government areas.

“NAPTIP needs to recruit more personnel and improve welfare of its staff.

“Relevant stakeholders in TIP and SOM need to take journalists on a tour of some destination countries, to see the victims’ plight, and appreciate the enormity of the scourge; just as more funding is required for NAPTIP in order to implement its programmes.”

The six man-communique Ccommittee further stated that, “NAPTIP, media and other relevant agencies should endeavour to track the funds and other proceeds of TIP.

“NAPTIP needs to make use of professional counsellors for victims, especially psychosocial and psychological aspects.

“Relevant stakeholders should engage journalists in more capacity building and trainings in order to be abreast with emerging trends in TIP and SOM.”

